ESPN presents Wimbledon Ladies’ Semifinals on Thursday, July 9 at 8 a.m. ET

Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET

Two-time Grand Slam Champion No. 7 Gauff vs. No. 10 Muchova at 8:30 a.m. ET followed by No. 9 Noskova vs. No. 12 Kostyuk

Mixed Doubles Championship not before 1 p.m. ET

Ladies’ Semifinals will be featured as ESPN’s exclusive coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon, continues on Thursday, July 9.

Breakfast at Wimbledon begins coverage at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers. Ladies’ Semifinals begin at 8 a.m., with Spanish language coverage on ESPN Deportes beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The first Ladies’ Semifinals match starting at 8:30 a.m. will feature American No. 7 Coco Gauff vs. No. 10 Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic. Two-time Grand Slam champion Gauff and two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist Muchova both advance to the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time. Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call the match, with Caroline Wozniacki reporting courtside.

The second Ladies’ Semifinal match features No. 9 Linda Noskova of Czech Republic vs. No. 12 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, marking the first Wimbledon semifinal for both. Patrick McEnroe and Caroline Wozniacki will call the match, with CoCo Vandeweghe reporting courtside.



The Mixed Doubles Championship will air at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers featuring: Marc Polmans and Storm Hunter of Australia vs. No. 2 Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and No. 2 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia. Jason Goodall and CoCo Vandeweghe will call the match, with Chris Eubanks reporting courtside.

In addition to the two Ladies’ singles matches on Centre Court, all the other courts and matches are available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on the ESPN App including Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair and Invitation (legends) action.

Gentlemen’s Semifinals Friday

Friday’s Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinals will begin at 8 a.m. ET, on ESPN and streaming on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers and at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN Deportes, preceded by Breakfast at Wimbledon at 7 a.m. ET.

Gentlemen’s Semifinal matches on ESPN:

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 7 Novak Djokovic

No. 2 Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Fery (WC)

2026 Wimbledon on ESPN schedule (all times ET)

Thu, Jul 9 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ladies’ Semifinals ESPN 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN 8:30 a.m. – Noon Ladies’ Semifinals (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Fri, Jul 10 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals ESPN 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Gentlemen’s Semifinals (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Sat, Jul 11 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Gentlemen’s Doubles Championship ESPN 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ladies’ Championship ESPN 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Ladies’ Championship ABC 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ladies’ Championship Pre ‑ Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Ladies’ Championship (Spanish) ESPN Deportes Sun, Jul 12 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Ladies’ Doubles Championship ESPN 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Breakfast at Wimbledon ESPN 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship ESPN 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Gentlemen’s Championship Pre ‑ Show (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gentlemen’s Championship (Spanish) ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Encore Presentation – Gentlemen’s Championship ABC

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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