MLB on ESPN schedule updates: July 20 doubleheader features Dodgers-Phillies and Cardinals-Angels; Tigers visit Cubs on July 22

ESPN today announced updates to its 2026 Major League Baseball schedule. On Monday, July 20, at 7 p.m. ET, Shohei Ohtani and the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on ESPN. Karl Ravech will provide play-by-play alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez and David Ross, with reporter Buster Olney.

Later that evening, at 10 p.m. ET, Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals travel west to take on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. Mike Monaco will call the action with analyst Adam Ottavino.

Two days later, on Wednesday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET, Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers visit Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Chicago Cubs on ESPN. Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi will be on the call alongside analysts Eduardo Pérez and Adam Ottavino, with reporter Buster Olney.

ESPN’s exclusive Major League Baseball coverage throughout the season also includes MLB Game of the Day on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers, plus Baseball Tonight coverage surrounding marquee matchups.

The updated 2026 MLB on ESPN schedule is available on ESPN Press Room.

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