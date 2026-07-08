PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App brings fans inside the ropes at the Genesis Scottish Open

Four-round coverage from The Renaissance Club begins Thursday, July 9 at 3:15 a.m. ET

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Chris Gotterup, past Genesis Scottish Open winners Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre headline early round Featured Groups

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season travels to North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open. Four-day Featured Groups coverage tees off with a special early start time, beginning Thursday, July 9, at 3:15 a.m. ET and continuing through the Final Round on Sunday, July 12, with all the action from a strong field at The Renaissance Club.

Featured Groups

Defending champion Chris Gotterup looks for back-to-back titles, joined by past Genesis Scottish Open winners Rory McIlroy (2023) and Robert MacIntyre (2024).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also part of Featured Groups coverage, paired with 2022 U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood.

12 of the top 20 players in the world will be showcased across early round Featured Groups coverage on the ESPN App.

Featured Holes

Fans will also be able to enjoy bonus coverage of the par-3 17th within the Featured Groups feed as part of early round coverage on the ESPN App.

*PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

**One feed during the first wave of Featured Groups will be produced by the DP World Tour as part of the co-sanctioned event.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])