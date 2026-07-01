PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App continues season-long coverage with the John Deere Classic

The ESPN App takes fans inside the action across all four rounds at TPC Deere Run, beginning Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Two-time John Deere Classic champion Jordan Spieth headlines Marquee Group, defending champion Brian Campbell part of early round Featured Groups coverage

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App’s coverage of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season travels to Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic, beginning Thursday, July 2, at 7:30 a.m. ET. Coverage continues through the Final Round on Sunday, July 5, featuring all the action from TPC Deere Run.

Featured Groups

Two-time John Deere Classic champion Jordan Spieth highlights Thursday’s Marquee Group coverage on the ESPN App, joined by three-time TOUR winner Ben Griffin and Jackson Koivun – the former No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking making his professional debut.

Defending champion and University of Illinois alum Brian Campbell looks to make it back-to-back victories at the John Deere Classic as part of Featured Groups coverage on Thursday and Friday, paired with six-time TOUR winner Max Homa and Davis Thompson.

Featured Holes

Fans will be able to watch every shot from TPC Deere Run’s par-3 3rd, 12th and 16th holes, as well as the par-4 14th throughout the first two rounds on the ESPN App.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026. PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All of ESPN. All in One Place.

ESPN offers its full suite of networks and services directly to fans on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, providing more choice, flexibility and access to all of ESPN, including more than 47,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, industry-leading studio shows and original programming, and more. The ESPN App gives fans a unique viewing experience that includes multiview and synchronized two-screen viewing options, swipe-able shortform vertical video and a personalized SportsCenter For You, as well as integrated game stats, ESPN Fantasy sports, betting odds and information from DraftKings, sports merchandise, and more. These features are available to all fans who watch on the ESPN App on mobile and connected TV devices, whether they subscribe directly or through a pay TV package from certain providers. Bundling options available for fans include a Disney+, Hulu, ESPN offering that provides a one-of-a-kind streaming package combining sports with branded and general entertainment. For more visit stream.espn.com.

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ESPN media contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Kevin Ota ([email protected])