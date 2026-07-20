Jason McCourty is an NFL analyst for ESPN, regularly appearing across the company’s signature studio shows, including NFL Live, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter. Since joining ESPN ahead of the 2024 NFL season, McCourty has become a trusted voice across the network’s year-round NFL coverage, providing thoughtful analysis and the perspective of a 13-year NFL veteran.

A standout cornerback, McCourty played collegiately at Rutgers University before being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He went on to play for the Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, winning Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots.

Following his retirement in 2021, McCourty transitioned into broadcasting, serving in prominent television and radio analyst roles, including three seasons calling NFL games, before joining ESPN.