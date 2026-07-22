ESPN brings fans closer to the NFL FLAG Championships

As the NFL FLAG Championships return July 24–26 with 34 games across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network, Disney+, ESPN+ and more, ESPN coordinating producer Drew Gallagher shares how the team is elevating the coverage, storytelling and energy of the weekend.

What new production elements and technology will viewers see this year?

We’ve used coaches’ microphones in past games, and this year we’re adding player microphones to capture even more of the energy on the field. Referees will also wear “hat cams” for a steady, official’s-eye view of the action. We’re adding a drone camera for aerial shots of Grand Park Sports Campus and Flag play, plus virtual graphics and a field-wide camera to help directors Anthony DiMarco and Steve Turnberger and producers Bill Palladino and Kaitlin Urka bring viewers closer to the action.

How do you decide which stories to spotlight across such extensive coverage?

We work closely with RCX, the tournament organizer, to identify the themes we want to emphasize. From there, it comes down to strong reporting from sideline reporters Taylor Tannebaum and Dana Boyle to help uncover compelling personalities and on-field storylines as they develop throughout the weekend.

The Creative Content Unit will also be onsite producing quick-turn “get to know you” vignettes and player-focused features. We’re especially excited about teaching segments like Phoebe Schecter’s “Grasping the Flag” and Peyton Manning’s “Go-to Play,” along with Scott Van Pelt’s special “One Big Thing” on Flag Football, inspired by his weekends as a “Flag Dad.”

How do you keep the broadcasts fun while balancing youth athletes and NFL voices?

In a recent talent meeting, Kyle Brandt — joining our Flag coverage for the first time — asked what we want the coverage to feel like. The answer was simple: fun. That starts with keeping the spotlight on the players, whose energy, passion and personality drive the event. Player microphones will help capture that in a new way, while NFL players and Colts onsite elements will add to the atmosphere. We’ll also feature vignettes highlighting Flag and NFL personalities, with managing producer Audra Leimberg, Jean-Luc Ladouceur and the CCU team helping bring those pieces to life.

How are you preparing returning and new talent for the schedule?

Preparation starts with producers Palladino and Urka, who have been with the NFL Flag Championships since the event debuted two years ago. They’ve helped ensure talent and production teams have the information they need, including rules and storyline seminars. Researchers Darren Ayotte and Ryan Leatch will continue providing game notes and tournament updates, while production coordinator Steph Jannetta keeps the behind-the-scenes schedule organized.

The talent lineup also brings a strong mix of experience and fresh perspective. Tom Hart, Wes Durham, Roy Philpott, Kirk Morrison, Phoebe Schecter, Rebeca Landa and Taylor Tannebaum have called Flag games since the event began, while Tedy Bruschi returns and Chris Rose joins Kyle Brandt in the Boys 14U booth. We’re also excited to have Katie Feeney onsite to help capture the weekend’s energy.