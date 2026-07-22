Kinder’s named the ‘Official Sauce, Seasoning and Rub of the Southeastern Conference (SEC)’

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) today announced a new multi-year agreement with Kinder’s, naming the brand its official sauce, season and rub of the league. The collaboration with the SEC and Disney Advertising puts Kinder’s signature flavor at the center of gameday for SEC fans across the region.

“We’ve always believed that life’s best moments are often about great food shared with great people,” said Jim Hart, Co-CEO and Chief Brand Officer of Kinder’s. “We’re incredibly honored to be welcomed into the SEC family. Helping people create amazing food and unforgettable experiences has been our passion for over 80 years. And we couldn’t be more excited to bring our A-game to one of the most passionate communities in sports.”

The sponsorship includes integration across SEC Network programming and the SEC footprint through SEC Nation, the network’s traveling football pregame show. Kinder’s made its first SEC appearance at the SEC Kickoff Fan Fest on Sunday as presenting sponsor of a one-hour special edition of SEC Nation.

“We’re excited to welcome Kinder’s as a new official sponsor of the Southeastern Conference,” said SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey. “Our sponsor program is essential in providing support to our athletic programs and, most importantly, our student-athletes. The addition of Kinder’s further strengthens what is already an outstanding group of partners, and we look forward to their active involvement in our programming and championship events.”

The SEC college football campaign kicks off in Week 1 with four consecutive days of action from Thursday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Sept. 6- with coverage of the full season available across ESPN networks. For more details on SEC Network’s coverage of SEC football, please click here.

About Kinder’s

Kinder’s makes premium seasonings, rubs, sauces and marinades with flavors inspired from home and around the world, plus a lineup of frozen party wings, chicken bites, vegetables, fries and tots, and pantry staples like mixes, dips, panko and stuffing, all built to help home cooks bring restaurant-quality flavor to their own kitchens. Founded in 1946 by John Kinder, a WWII Navy veteran, the brand has spent nearly 80 years crafting flavors that help anyone, regardless of skill level, be more capable and feel more confident in the kitchen. Kinder’s is available at leading retailers across all 50 states and sold in more than 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kinders.com.

About the Southeastern Conference

A pioneer in the integration of higher education and athletic competition, the Southeastern Conference is a leader for intercollegiate athletics in the 21st century. Since its formation in 1933, the SEC has achieved stature and stability by designating governing/voting power to the presidents of the member institutions. These university leaders determine the policies of the conference and through the years this involvement has been the principal source of strength in the evolution of the SEC. Throughout its history, the SEC has provided leadership on the vital issues facing intercollegiate competition. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt have been in the SEC since its formation in 1933. The league has expanded three times, adding Arkansas and South Carolina in 1991, Missouri and Texas A&M in 2012, and Oklahoma and Texas 2024.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 22 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.