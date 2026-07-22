PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App: Exclusive coverage of 3M Open

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will present four exclusive streams of coverage of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, July 26.

Marquee and Featured groups include world No. 1 and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler making his first career appearance at the 3M Open.

The Featured Holes feed will showcase the par-3 Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 17 at TPC Twin Cities.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App will follow a similar schedule on Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 34 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2026.

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ESPN contacts:

Kevin Ota | kevin.r.ota@espn.com

Michael Skarka | michael.skarka@espn.com