Bart Scott Returns to 98.7FM ESPN New York January 2 to Team with Alan Hahn for New York-Focused 1 p.m. Show

Former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott will return to 98.7FM ESPN New York Thursday, Jan. 2, teaming with Alan Hahn to host Bart & Hahn weekdays from 1-3 p.m. ET. The new two-hour show will enhance the local weekday afternoon lineup and lead directly into drive-time leader The Michael Kay Show.

Scott will also contribute regularly to Get Up (8-10 a.m.) and First Take (10 a.m. – noon), ESPN television’s daily morning shows.

“I am super excited to rejoin the ESPN NY 98.7 family,” said Scott. “I look forward to partnering with Alan and giving New York sports fans an entertaining, diversified and informative listening experience.”

Tim McCarthy, senior vice president and general manager 98.7FM ESPN New York, added, “We are so excited to have Bart back at 98.7 ESPN where we started his radio career. The combination of Bart and Alan will add a unique perspective to New York sports talk in a very entertaining fashion”

The new weekday 98.7FM lineup:

The Gordon Damer Show (5 – 6 a.m.)

Golic and Wingo (6 – 10 a.m.)

Humpty & Canty (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Bart & Hahn (1 – 3 p.m.)

The Michael Kay Show (3 – 7 p.m.)

TBD (7-10 p.m.)

ESPN NY Tonight with Larry Hardesty (10 p.m. – midnight)

Scott Bio

Bart Scott started his 11-season NFL career when the Baltimore Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois University in 2002. He played for Baltimore for seven seasons and finished his career in 2012 with the New York Jets. In 2006, Scott was selected to the Pro Bowl.

He worked as an NFL analyst for CBS from 2013 to 2017. Scott joined ESPN 98.7FM as a special guest for the 2017 NFL season on The Michael Kay Show and Humpty & Canty. He also hosted Inside The Jets.

About 98.7 ESPN New York

98.7FM ESPN New York is the flagship station of ESPN Radio, providing sports talk, news and local and national play-by-play coverage. 98.7FM ESPN New York is the official radio home of New York’s most iconic teams – the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and New York Jets game broadcasts. In addition, 98.7 has the exclusive New York area rights to the entire NBA season from tip through The Finals, Major League Baseball from Opening Day through the World Series and a slate of top college football games including the entire College Football Playoff. 98.7FM ESPN New York is also streamed live at www.ESPNNewYork.com & on the ESPN App.

