Championship Weekend Block Party! NCAA Division I Volleyball Season Finale on ESPN & ESPN2; December 19 and 21

FCS Semifinal Saturday on ESPNU & ESPN2

It’s a party in Pittsburgh, Pa., this weekend as the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship heads to PPG Paints Arena. Baylor, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Stanford will compete for the title when semifinal play begins Thursday, Dec. 19, on ESPN. No. 1 Baylor, making its first semifinals appearance, will face No. 4 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by defending national champions No. 3 Stanford against No. 7 Minnesota at 9 p.m. The winners will meet in the championship match on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m., on ESPN2.

The championship commentator team of Paul Sunderland, Team USA head coach Karch Kiraly and reporter Holly Rowe returns to call the action for all three matches. A NCAA Update will air from site between the two semifinal matches, hosted by Courtney Lyle, joined by three-time All American setter Salima Rockwell.

NCAA Division I Volleyball Schedule

Date Time Match Network Thu, Dec 19 7 p.m. No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 4 Wisconsin

Paul Sunderland, Karch Kiraly, Holly Rowe ESPN 9 p.m. No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 7 Minnesota

Paul Sunderland, Karch Kiraly, Holly Rowe ESPN Sat, Dec 21 8 p.m. NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship

Paul Sunderland, Karch Kiraly, Holly Rowe ESPN2

NCAA Division I Football Championship

The FCS Championship semifinals will air Saturday, Dec. 21. Defending champion North Dakota State will host Montana State at 2 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by Weber State at James Madison at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The 2020 FCS Championship will be live from Frisco, Texas at Noon on ABC.

Date Time Game Network Sat, Dec 21 2 p.m. Montana State at North Dakota State

Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Olivia Dekker ESPN2 6:30 p.m. Weber State at James Madison

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Paul Carcaterra ESPNU Sat, Jan 11 Noon 2020 FCS Championship

Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Oliva Dekker ABC

