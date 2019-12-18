Championship Weekend Block Party! NCAA Division I Volleyball Season Finale on ESPN & ESPN2; December 19 and 21
- FCS Semifinal Saturday on ESPNU & ESPN2
It’s a party in Pittsburgh, Pa., this weekend as the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship heads to PPG Paints Arena. Baylor, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Stanford will compete for the title when semifinal play begins Thursday, Dec. 19, on ESPN. No. 1 Baylor, making its first semifinals appearance, will face No. 4 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by defending national champions No. 3 Stanford against No. 7 Minnesota at 9 p.m. The winners will meet in the championship match on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m., on ESPN2.
The championship commentator team of Paul Sunderland, Team USA head coach Karch Kiraly and reporter Holly Rowe returns to call the action for all three matches. A NCAA Update will air from site between the two semifinal matches, hosted by Courtney Lyle, joined by three-time All American setter Salima Rockwell.
NCAA Division I Volleyball Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Network
|Thu, Dec 19
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 4 Wisconsin
Paul Sunderland, Karch Kiraly, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 7 Minnesota
Paul Sunderland, Karch Kiraly, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|Sat, Dec 21
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship
Paul Sunderland, Karch Kiraly, Holly Rowe
|ESPN2
NCAA Division I Football Championship
The FCS Championship semifinals will air Saturday, Dec. 21. Defending champion North Dakota State will host Montana State at 2 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by Weber State at James Madison at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU. The 2020 FCS Championship will be live from Frisco, Texas at Noon on ABC.
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Sat, Dec 21
|2 p.m.
|Montana State at North Dakota State
Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison, Olivia Dekker
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|Weber State at James Madison
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPNU
|Sat, Jan 11
|Noon
|2020 FCS Championship
Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek, Oliva Dekker
|ABC
