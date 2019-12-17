Colts-Saints Monday Night Football Delivers 11.1 Million Viewers

ESPN Wins the Night for the 15th Straight Monday

MNF is Up Six Percent Season to Date on ESPN; 20 Percent on ESPN Deportes

Last night’s Monday Night Football game – a New Orleans Saints 34-7 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts – averaged 11,134,000 viewers on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, according to Nielsen. In the game, Saints quarterback Drew Brees made history, breaking Peyton Manning’s career touchdown record.

The telecast helped ESPN win the night among all networks, broadcast or cable, in households, viewers and key male and people demos (18-34, 18-49, 25-54). MNF was also the highest-rated telecast of the night across all broadcast and cable networks among the same key male and people demos. ESPN has now won the night all 15 Mondays since the start of the NFL season, while MNF has been the No. 1 telecast those same weeks.

On ESPN, Colts-Saints averaged 11,057,000 viewers. The audience peaked from 9:00-9:15 p.m. ET with 12,608,000 viewers. ESPN Deportes added 77,000 viewers.

Local markets:

Indianapolis: The game delivered a 9.8 rating on ESPN and an 8.6 rating on WRTV-ABC for a combined 18.4 rating.

The game delivered a 9.8 rating on ESPN and an 8.6 rating on WRTV-ABC for a combined 18.4 rating. New Orleans’ overnight data is not yet available as it is one of the 12 Nielsen local markets on a two-day delay.

The top 10 markets: Kansas City (9.8), Seattle-Tacoma (9.4), San Diego (8.9), Cleveland (8.8), Las Vegas (8.6), Denver (8.5), Houston and West Palm Beach (8.4), Austin (8.2) and Jacksonville (8.1).

Through 16 games, MNF’s average audience of 12,489,000 viewers is up six percent season-to-date (vs. 11,833,000 in 2018).

ESPN Deportes’ MNF average audience of 102,000 viewers is up 20 percent season-to-date (vs. 85,000 in 2018).

Next Week: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup of the top-two teams in the NFC North Division at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium on ESPN’s Monday Night Football (Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET).

