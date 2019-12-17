ESPN and John Legend Invite Fans to Celebrate ‘Christmasketball’

To share: http://bit.ly/2YXsbnf

To spotlight this year’s NBA Christmas Day games, ESPN presents “Christmasketball,” a 12-hour special that gives all fans a reason to tune into Christmas Day NBA basketball.

Award-winning artist John Legend stars in a series of spots inviting fans to join him and the ESPN family to celebrate Christmasketball together. The work, which began airing across ESPN platforms last night, feature Legend’s “Merry Merry Christmas” track from his GRAMMY-nominated album A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition.

“Music is vital to our connection with fans,” said Laura Gentile, SVP of Marketing, ESPN. “Who other than John Legend would we want to join us for Christmas? He aligns perfectly with Christmas and the holiday spirit. We welcome fans to celebrate this special day of NBA action with us.”

The special will package the games – and all ESPN content between the games – into a full-day Christmas variety show across platforms. Christmasketball segments from Rachel Nichols, Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams, and others will air throughout the day, in addition to ESPN’s live broadcast.

