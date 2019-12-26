ESPN College Football 150: The Sport’s All-Time All-America Team Revealed

First and Second Team Named; Derived from a Blue-Ribbon Panel Vote

As part of its yearlong College Football 150 storytelling initiative, ESPN has revealed the sport’s All-Time All-America Team exclusively on espn.com. The All-Time All-America Team is derived from a blue-ribbon panel vote conducted earlier this year.

The prestigious list is comprised of a First Team and a Second Team, with 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, a kicker, a punter and an all-purpose player on both teams.

Full story available here.

First Team

Offense

QB: Roger Staubach, Navy

RB: Jim Brown, Syracuse; Herschel Walker, Georgia

WR: Jerry Rice, Mississippi Valley State; Larry Fitzgerald, Pitt

TE: Mike Ditka, Pitt

C: Chuck Bednarik, Penn

OT: Orlando Pace, Ohio State; Bill Fralic, Pitt

OG: John Hannah, Alabama; Jim Parker, Ohio State

Defense

DE: Hugh Green, Pitt; Reggie White, Tennessee

DT: Bronko Nagurski, Minnesota; Lee Roy Selmon, Oklahoma

LB: Dick Butkus, Illinois; Lawrence Taylor, North Carolina; Tommy Nobis, Texasas

CB: Deion Sanders, Florida State; Charles Woodson, Michigan

S: Jack Tatum, Ohio State; Ronnie Lott, USC

Specialists

K: Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State

P: Ray Guy, Southern Miss

AP: Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska

Second Team

Offense

QB: Peyton Manning, Tennessee

RB: Bo Jackson, Auburn; Archie Griffin, Ohio State

WR: Randy Moss, Marshall; Fred Biletnikoff, Florida State

TE: Keith Jackson, Oklahoma

C: Dave Rimington, Nebraska

OT: Anthony Munoz, USC; Jonathan Ogden, UCLA

OG: Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame; Dean Steinkuhler, Nebraska

Defense

DE: Bubba Smith, Michigan State; Bruce Smith, Virginia Tech

DT: Randy White, Maryland; Joe Greene, North Texas

LB: Jack Ham, Penn State; Derrick Thomas, Alabama; Cornelius Bennett, Alabama

CB: Rod Woodson, Purdue; Champ Bailey, Georgia

S: Kenny Easley, UCLA; Ed Reed, Miami

Specialists

K: Kevin Butler, Georgia

P: Russell Erxleben, Texas

AP: Tim Brown, Notre Dame

The blue ribbon panel was also responsible for determining the sport’s 150 Greatest Coaches, Games and Teams, which were announced throughout the season.

ESPN College Football 150 will continue through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, with final programming revealed soon.

-30-