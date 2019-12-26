ESPN College Football 150: The Sport’s All-Time All-America Team Revealed
- First and Second Team Named; Derived from a Blue-Ribbon Panel Vote
As part of its yearlong College Football 150 storytelling initiative, ESPN has revealed the sport’s All-Time All-America Team exclusively on espn.com. The All-Time All-America Team is derived from a blue-ribbon panel vote conducted earlier this year.
The prestigious list is comprised of a First Team and a Second Team, with 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, a kicker, a punter and an all-purpose player on both teams.
Full story available here.
First Team
Offense
QB: Roger Staubach, Navy
RB: Jim Brown, Syracuse; Herschel Walker, Georgia
WR: Jerry Rice, Mississippi Valley State; Larry Fitzgerald, Pitt
TE: Mike Ditka, Pitt
C: Chuck Bednarik, Penn
OT: Orlando Pace, Ohio State; Bill Fralic, Pitt
OG: John Hannah, Alabama; Jim Parker, Ohio State
Defense
DE: Hugh Green, Pitt; Reggie White, Tennessee
DT: Bronko Nagurski, Minnesota; Lee Roy Selmon, Oklahoma
LB: Dick Butkus, Illinois; Lawrence Taylor, North Carolina; Tommy Nobis, Texasas
CB: Deion Sanders, Florida State; Charles Woodson, Michigan
S: Jack Tatum, Ohio State; Ronnie Lott, USC
Specialists
K: Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State
P: Ray Guy, Southern Miss
AP: Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska
Second Team
Offense
QB: Peyton Manning, Tennessee
RB: Bo Jackson, Auburn; Archie Griffin, Ohio State
WR: Randy Moss, Marshall; Fred Biletnikoff, Florida State
TE: Keith Jackson, Oklahoma
C: Dave Rimington, Nebraska
OT: Anthony Munoz, USC; Jonathan Ogden, UCLA
OG: Aaron Taylor, Notre Dame; Dean Steinkuhler, Nebraska
Defense
DE: Bubba Smith, Michigan State; Bruce Smith, Virginia Tech
DT: Randy White, Maryland; Joe Greene, North Texas
LB: Jack Ham, Penn State; Derrick Thomas, Alabama; Cornelius Bennett, Alabama
CB: Rod Woodson, Purdue; Champ Bailey, Georgia
S: Kenny Easley, UCLA; Ed Reed, Miami
Specialists
K: Kevin Butler, Georgia
P: Russell Erxleben, Texas
AP: Tim Brown, Notre Dame
The blue ribbon panel was also responsible for determining the sport’s 150 Greatest Coaches, Games and Teams, which were announced throughout the season.
ESPN College Football 150 will continue through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, with final programming revealed soon.
-30-