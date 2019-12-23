ESPN College Football 150: The Sport’s All-Time All-America Team to Be Announced December 26

First and Second Teams Named

Prestigious Honor Derived from Blue-Ribbon Panel Vote; ESPN.com to Post Exclusive Reveal

ESPN+ Becomes Permanent Home of ESPN College Football 150 Programming; More than 35 Hours

The All-Time All-America Teams will be unveiled on Thursday, Dec. 26, as the yearlong ESPN College Football 150 storytelling initiative continues in the midst of the sport’s bowl season and heading into the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six. The prestigious honor will comprise of a First Team and a Second Team, with 11 players on offense, 11 on defense, a kicker, a punter and an all-purpose player on both teams. ESPN.com will be the home of the exclusive reveal (approx. 8 a.m. ET).

The All-Time All-America Team is derived from a blue-ribbon panel vote, which was conducted earlier this year. Additionally, the blue-ribbon panel – comprised of 150 influential figures from across the spectrum of college football – also determined the sport’s 150 Greatest Coaches, Games and Teams. Each of those honors were announced during the 2019 regular season. A final honor bestowed by the panel is still to come.

ESPN College Football 150 will continue through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, with final programming revealed soon.

Entire College Football 150 Programming Library Coming to ESPN+, Beginning Dec. 28

ESPN+ will be the permanent home for the entire College Football 150 programming library (more than 35 hours), providing subscribers video on demand access to the multifaceted storytelling initiative that explored the sport from its modest beginnings shortly after the Civil War to the American cultural phenomenon it is today.

Debuting on Saturday, Dec. 28, CFB150 on ESPN+ will include 10 new, exclusive shows that weave together 100 of the My Story testimonial vignettes into fresh, thematic narratives. The My Story testimonials have debuted daily throughout the college football season and have included one-minute narratives from all parts of the college football tapestry – current and former players, coaches, administrators, media and fans – offering memories of the game, engaging tales and some of the best untold stories in the history of the sport.

CFB150 on ESPN+ will also include both 11-episode original series: The American Game (examining themes that collectively define college football) and The Greatest (exploring the best across the sport over the game’s 150 years). Additionally, the acclaimed eight-part documentary Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football directed by Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Fritz Mitchell, and the film Football Is US: The College Game directed by Emmy Award-winning Jonathan Hock, will be included in the programming library as well.

