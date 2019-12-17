ESPN NBA Schedule Update: ESPN to Televise Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Dec. 29

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Removed from this Friday’s Slate

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter 14 hours ago

ESPN announced two updates to its 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule. ESPN will televise the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup is exclusive to ESPN in the Dallas market.

ESPN will no longer televise the previously scheduled Pelicans vs. Warriors game on Friday, Dec. 20.

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

Shakeemah Simmons-Winter

I am a senior publicist for men’s pro sports, working predominantly with the NBA and FIBA properties. I’m a Jersey City, NJ native, so I cheer for all New York sports and athletes, win or lose. I began my sports career as a small forward for JCPS #9’s elementary basketball team, and then years later gave up my hoop dreams (sort of) to work as the Public Relations Coordinator for the New York Knicks. Prior to working in sports, I briefly worked as an intern turned production assistant for the Wendy Williams Show. I earned a B.A. in Communications from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, where I met my husband Matthew, and later attended New York University to earn a M.S. in Public Relations and Corporate Communications. I am excited to continue my sports journey with some of the most knowledgeable professionals in the sports industry.
