ESPN NBA Schedule Update: ESPN to Televise Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Dec. 29

ESPN announced two updates to its 2019-20 NBA regular season schedule. ESPN will televise the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup is exclusive to ESPN in the Dallas market.

ESPN will no longer televise the previously scheduled Pelicans vs. Warriors game on Friday, Dec. 20.

