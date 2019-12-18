ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo & Mercedes-Benz Vans Team Up to Benefit Local Salvation Army

Today, December 18, ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo – with hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo, Mike Golic Jr., Jason Fitz and the show’s production staff – donated over 300 toys contributed by ESPN employees to the Bristol, Conn., Salvation Army serving nearly 100 families as part of the organization’s Angel Tree program. This marks the second year of the holiday giving tradition for the network’s morning drive show.

“The results of this campaign greatly benefit many in need across our community at a key time,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president, ESPN corporate citizenship. “Today’s donation was driven by the generosity of ESPN employees who actually donated more than 1500 toys to Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army this year.”

This year, ESPN teamed up with show sponsor Mercedes-Benz Vans to donate a brand new Sprinter Passenger Van to the Bristol Salvation Army. The Sprinter Passenger Van, which can seat up to 14 passengers plus the driver, will be a multi-purpose vehicle for the Salvation Army, including transporting students to after-school activities around the area. In addition to the Sprinter Passenger Van that was donated, Mercedes-Benz provided a Cargo Van that was utilized to transport the toys from ESPN’s Bristol campus to the Salvation Army.

“To us, the Golic and Wingo team and audience are really a family,” said Megan Judge, ESPN senior director, audio marketing and events. “We started the ‘Petty the Elf’ campaign on Instagram last year to help local families and celebrate the holidays in a fun way with affiliates across the country. Having our long-time partners Mercedes-Benz Vans provide such a meaningful donation reinforces the connection Golic and Wingo provides for so many.”

Golic, Wingo, Golic Jr. and Fitz will provide a full recap of today’s special event on Friday’s edition of Golic and Wingo (6-10 a.m. ET, ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS).

—

About ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio, which launched January 1, 1992, provides more than 9,000 hours of talk and event content annually, reaching more than 32 million listeners per week on more than 600 stations – including more than 375 full-time affiliates and clearance in the top 25 markets. ESPN operates local stations in New York and Los Angeles. ESPN Radio national programming is also available on SiriusXM and via digital distributors Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class Sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R. MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbsprinterusa.com.

-30-

ESPN: Michael Skarka – [email protected]

Mercedes-Benz: Ashley Gillam – [email protected]