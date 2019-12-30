ESPN to Present the 2019 Professional Fighters League Championship LIVE on New Year’s Eve

To Share: https://bit.ly/2Q8At92

Action Starts 7 pm ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Pre-Show exclusively on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET; featuring Loughnane vs. Valente Showcase Bout

PFL World Championship Features Six $1 Million Title Fights

ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will present the 2019 Professional Fighters League (PFL) Championship tomorrow New Year’s Eve LIVE from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The event will showcase six, $1 million prize title fights, culminating with the first-ever women’s lightweight championship bout featuring 2X Olympic Judo gold medalist and rising MMA star Kayla Harrison. To earn her first title belt and remain undefeated (6-0), she’ll need to defeat the only woman to take her three rounds, Larissa Pacheco.

Coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET as ESPN+ kicks off the night with a live stream of the exclusive PFL Championship Pre-Show, which features Brendan Loughnane’s second PFL fight since joining the league. Loughnane will take on David Valente, fighting out of Brazil. Loughnane will compete in the PFL 2020 season as a featherweight where he’s expected to be in the running for the title and a million-dollar prize.

Lead-in PFL content on ESPN is listed below. Each program is also now available on ESPN+ for on-demand viewing. All times ET.

Mon. 12/30 9 p.m. Top 50 PFL (Wildest) Finishes ESPN2 10 p.m. Road to the PFL 2019 Championship ESPN2 11 p.m. PFL Playoffs: Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight ESPN2 Tue. 12/31 6 p.m. PFL Championship Pre-Show (Live) ESPN+ 7 p.m. PFL 2019 Championship (Live) ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Calling the live action for the PFL 2019 Championship will be play-by-play announcer and 2018 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion, Sean O’Connell. Alongside O’Connell serving as color analysts will be UFC Hall-of-Famer, Randy “The Natural” Couture, and former UFC Lightweight, Yves Edwards. Caroline Pearce will host the night’s action, and former WWE Ring Announcer Lilian Garcia will introduce fighters to the cage as the In-Cage Announcer of the PFL.

MMA fans can sign up for ESPN+ at www.espnplus.com or through the ESPN App.