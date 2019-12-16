ESPN’s Multi-Network National Signing Day Coverage Headlined by Announcements from ESPN 300 Recruits, Wednesday Dec. 18

National Signing Day Special on ESPN2, 10 a.m. – Noon; Noon – 3 p.m. on ESPNU

ACC Network and SEC Network to Provide Conference Focused Programming

Longhorn Network to Focus on Texas Recruiting Class

Once again, ESPN will be the go-to source for National Signing Day updates with more than eight hours of coverage across five networks—ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and SEC Network. Eight of the nation’s most sought after high school football recruits will make their announcements live on ESPN2 (10 a.m. – noon ET) and ESPNU (noon – 3 p.m.) as part of the network’s National Signing Day Special on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

ACC Network and SEC Network will provide conference centric coverage and Longhorn Network will focus on Texas recruits.

ESPN2 & ESPNU

Coverage of the first day of the early signing period kicks off on ESPN2 at 10 a.m. before shifting to ESPNU at noon. Matt Schick will host the full five hours, joined by analysts Tom Luginbill and Jim Mora. ESPN.com’s national recruiting reporter Tom VanHaaren will also join the special to provide valuable insight throughout the day. Luginbill continues to serve as ESPN’s national recruiting director and has been a staple of the network’s National Signing Day coverage since 2006.

Recruits expected to make their announcements as part of the special include: No. 5 Jordan Burch, No. 9 Justin Flow, No. 25 Phillip Webb, No. 65 Marcus Dumervil, No. 90 Arian Smith, No. 96 EJ Smith, No. 176 Coleridge Stroud and 4-star CB Kendal Dennis. Among the schools looking to nab these top recruits are Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M and USC. A full schedule of announcements is available below.

Time (ET) Name Rank Pos (Rank) Hometown Schools in Consideration 11 a.m. Hour Marcus Dumervil 65 10 (OT) Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Florida, Louisville, LSU, Oklahoma 11 a.m. Hour EJ Smith 96 13 (WR) Dallas, Texas Florida, Georgia,Ohio State, Stanford, Texas A&M Noon Hour Phillip Webb 25 4 (OLB) Sugar Hill, Ga. Alabama, Florida, LSU Noon Hour Coleridge (CJ) Stroud 176 10 (QB) Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC 1 p.m. Hour Arian Smith 90 6 (ATH) Lakeland, Fla. Alabama, Georgia 1 p.m. Hour Kendal Dennis CB 4-star Lakeland, Fla. Florida State, Nebraska, Oklahoma Tennessee 2 p.m. Hour Justin Flowe 9 1 (OLB) Upland, Calif. Clemson, Miami, Oregon, USC 2 p.m. Hour Jordan Burch 5 3 (DE) Columbia, S.C. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina

**Player announcements subject to change

ACC Network

The recently launched ACC Network, a 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will air The Huddle: Signing Day Special (5 – 6:30 p.m.) with Chris Cotter, Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt providing a wrap-up of the day’s events, focusing on top recruiting wins for the ACC. ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), the network’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry school signing day press onferences throughout the day.

SEC Network

SEC Now: Signing Day Special will air from noon-3 p.m., hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysts Gene Chizik and Craig Haubert. Updates will continue throughout The Paul Finebaum Show, and the 9 p.m. edition of SEC Now will recap the full day’s events. SEC Network+ will also carry school signing day press conferences throughout the day.

Reporters on site at SEC universities include Tony Barnhart at Ole Miss and Chris Doering at Florida.

Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network’s two-hour special, Texas Football National Signing Day, will begin at 8 a.m. focused on the latest Texas recruiting class. Lowell Galindo will host the special, joined by Emmanuel Acho and Fozzy Whitaker, live from the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Alex Loeb will serve as the reporter on site at Texas. LHN will also carry a 30-minute recap special at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

