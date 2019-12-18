ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown to Travel to Philadelphia for Cowboys-Eagles Game

Photos via ESPN Images

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown is going on the road for just the fourth time in the program’s 34-year history. This Sunday, Dec. 22, the three-hour NFL pregame show will originate from the stage at Xfinity Live! (1100 Pattison Ave.) in Philadelphia across from Lincoln Financial Field, site of the much-anticipated Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup that is likely to determine the NFC East champion.

“With the playoffs on the line this week in Philadelphia, there is nowhere we would rather be on Sunday morning,” said Matthew Garrett, ESPN coordinating producer. “We have taken Countdown on the road to some of the NFL’s biggest matchups in recent years and this Cowboys-Eagles rivalry game certainly fits that bill. The passion of Eagles fans is extraordinary and we can’t wait to put it on display this Sunday at Xfinity Live!”

Sam Ponder will host Countdown (10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET) from Philadelphia with analysts Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan and Louis Riddick. NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will contribute to the show from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios. Two of ESPN’s top NFL reporters will also cover Sunday’s game and contribute to Countdown – Sal Paolantonio (assigned to Eagles) and Ed Werder (Cowboys).

Sunday’s Countdown show in Philadelphia will be open to the public.

Countdown’s first-ever regular season road show was 2016 from Chapultepec Park in Mexico City, the day before the NFL International Series game on Monday Night Football. The past two years, ESPN travelled to a pair of key late-season games that impacted the NFL Playoff picture. In 2017, Countdown was in Pittsburgh for a Patriots-Steelers matchup in December that determined the top seed in the AFC Playoffs, and last November the show originated from the French Quarter in New Orleans before a key game between the undefeated Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.

Through 15 weeks, ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown is averaging 1,325,000 viewers, up nine percent season-to-date.

-30-