Four of Top-Six Teams in Premier League Standings Headline 2019-20 Carabao Cup Quarterfinals, Exclusively on ESPN+

Matches Feature Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Leicester City and Manchester United

ESPN+ continues its exclusive coverage in the United States of the 2019-20 Carabao Cup season with the quarterfinal round Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 17-18. Historically known as the EFL (English Football League) Cup, the quarterfinal matches feature four of the top-six teams currently in the English Premier League standings – No. 1 Liverpool FC; No. 2 Leicester City, No. 3 Manchester City and No. 6 Manchester United.

Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Schedule on ESPN+:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms Tue, Dec 17 2:45 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Liverpool ESPN+ Wed, Dec 18 2:45 p.m. Oxford United vs. Manchester City ESPN+ 2:45 p.m. Everton vs. Leicester City ESPN+ 3 p.m. Manchester United vs. Colchester ESPN+

Highlights:

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Liverpool and Aston Villa have combined for 13 EFL Cup titles. Liverpool’s eight titles leads all teams, while Aston Villa has five – tied for third with Manchester United and Chelsea

Aston Villa won the first title in 1960-61

Oxford United vs. Manchester City

Manchester City travels to Oxford United’s Kassam Stadium, where it won 0-3 last season in the third round of the same competition – the only meeting between the two clubs in 20 years

Oxford United of English League 1 (third division) has only lost once in 14 games at home in all competitions this season

Everton vs. Leicester City

Leicester City has reached the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup for the third straight season – all losses. They last reached the Carabao Cup semifinals in 1999-2000, when it won the title

This is the first Everton-Leicester City matchup in the EFL Carabao Cup.

Manchester United vs. Colchester

Manchester United hopes to reach the semifinals of competition for the first time since 2016-17 when it won the title vs. Southampton

This will be the third meeting all-time between these two teams – all won by Manchester United.

About the Carabao Cup:

This is the 60th edition of The Carabao Cup. Commonly known as the League Cup, the knockout football competition features the 92 teams in England’s top four leagues – Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two. The first League Cup was played during the 1960-61 season. Liverpool FC leads all clubs with eight trophies.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 3.5 million subscribers in 18 months

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, thousands of college sports events (including football and basketball) from more than a dozen sports at 20 conferences, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, Bundesliga – beginning in 2020, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ ­— all for just $12.99/month.

