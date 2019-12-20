Happy Holidays from SEC Network!

A holiday favorite returns to SEC Network, as the SEC Network Yule Log will air on Christmas morning from 6-10 a.m. ET. Wednesday morning’s programming will be filled with both Christmas carols and collegiate cheer, as a playlist of Southeastern Conference school fight songs and holiday music accompany a cozy fireplace surrounded by your favorite SEC Network personalities.

Sing along with Marcus, Greg and Peter, open presents with Dari, snack on cookies with Paul, and enjoy the warmth of spending the day with your SEC Network family around a festive fire.

The 14 fight songs featured on the SEC Network Yule Log are:

Yea Alabama

Arkansas Fight

War Eagle (Auburn)

Orange & Blue (Florida)

Glory, Glory (Georgia)

On! On! U of K (Kentucky)

Fight for LSU

Hail State (Mississippi State)

Forward Rebels (Ole Miss)

Fight, Tiger (Missouri)

Step to the Rear (South Carolina)

Down the Field (Tennessee)

Aggie War Hymn (Texas A&M)

Dynamite (Vanderbilt)

Bookending the SEC Network Yule Log, SEC Network is gifting viewers with a mountain of marathons, including SEC Storied, Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football Presented by Regions Bank and TrueSouth, wrapping up two full days of featured programming.

Date Time (ET) Programming Tue, Dec 24 Midnight SEC Storied: Mighty Ruthie Presented by Cooper Tire 1 a.m. SEC Storied: Repeat After Us Presented by Chick-fil-A 2 a.m. SEC Storied: Maravich Presented by Diet Dr Pepper 3 a.m. SEC Storied: The Rebel Presented by Dr Pepper 4 a.m. SEC Storied: 40 Minutes of Hell 5 a.m. SEC Storied: Norm Presented by Auto Owners Insurance 6 a.m. SEC Storied: Abby Head On 7 a.m. SEC Storied: The Stars Are Aligned 8 a.m. SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne 9 a.m. SEC Storied: Lolo Jones 10 a.m. SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us 11 a.m. SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale Noon SEC Storied: Miracle 3 1 p.m. SEC Storied: Scramblin’ Fran Presented by Regions Bank 2 p.m. SEC Storied: King George Presented by Chick-fil-A 3 p.m. SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football 4 p.m. SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story 5 p.m. SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas 6 p.m. SEC Storied: Croom 7 p.m. SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains 8 p.m. SEC Storied: Herschel Walker 9 p.m. SEC Storied: The Book of Manning 10:30 p.m. SEC Storied: The Believer Wed, Dec 25 Midnight SEC Storied: It’s Time 1:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Tigers United 2:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way 3 a.m. SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt 4 a.m. SEC Storied: The Walk Off Presented by Hardee’s 4:30 a.m. SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning 6 a.m. SEC Network Yule Log 8 a.m. SEC Network Yule Log 10 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part One: 1869-1932 Presented by Regions Bank 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Two: 1933-1959 Presented by Regions Bank 1 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Three: 1960-1970 Presented by Regions Bank 2:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Four: 1969-1979 Presented by Regions Bank 4 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Five: 1980-1989 Presented by Regions Bank 5:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Six: 1990-1999 Presented by Regions Bank 7 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Seven: 2000-2009 Presented by Regions Bank 8:30 p.m. Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football – Part Eight: 2010-2019 Presented by Regions Bank 10 p.m. TrueSouth: New Orleans Presented by YellaWood 10:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Beaumont Presented by YellaWood 11 p.m. TrueSouth: Hodgenville Presented by YellaWood 11:30 p.m. TrueSouth: Memphis Presented by YellaWood

