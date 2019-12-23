Longhorn Network Bringing Both Holiday and Football Spirit to the Forty with Alamo Bowl Programming, BEVO Home for the Holidays, Games of the Decade

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and Longhorn Network is no exception. With the Texas Longhorns preparing to play in the postseason and the holidays on the horizon, LHN has Texas faithful covered to support their favorite team and their beloved BEVO all the live long day.

Texas GameDay, LHNzone All-22 Set up for San Antonio

Longhorn Network is amped up for the Alamo Bowl, with full coverage of the Longhorns’ bowl appearance in San Antonio against No. 11 Utah. Texas GameDay and Texas GameDay Final will be live from the Texas Hall of Fame inside Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, with additional on-site coverage from the Alamo City.

Longhorn Network’s signature studio show will kick off from Austin at 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday evening. Lowell Galindo will host with analysis from Lifetime Longhorns Ricky Williams, Jordan Shipley and Michael Griffin, while Alex Loeb will report on site in San Antonio. The Texas GameDay crew will provide halftime and post-game analysis for the battle between the Longhorns and the Utes, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

LHN will air LHNzone All-22 presented by Brookfield Residential, where viewers can watch the Alamo Bowl the same way players and coaches study film, with a vantage point from the high end zone. The angle allows for the 22 players on the field to be seen at all times, providing the ability to distinguish how plays develop. In addition, the coverage will include replays, enhanced stats on the bottom line and play-by-play audio from Craig Way of Longhorn Sports Network.

BEVO Home for the Holidays Returns

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Longhorn Network returns its Christmas programming tradition of providing a BEVO backdrop for family gatherings with an accompaniment of Texas holiday tunes. This year’s BEVO Home for the Holidays program showcases BEVO XV, now in the third year of his reign as UT’s honored mascot.

BEVO Home for the Holidays will be televised without commercial interruption throughout the morning on Christmas beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. on Longhorn Network. Using Go Pros and cinematic cameras, LHN captures unique pasture scenes of BEVO XV at home as he is fed, groomed by his owners, grazes and plays with Two Spot on the ranch.

Joining BEVO XV will be Lifetime Longhorn and Texas GameDay analyst Jordan Shipley, who sings his original song “My Baby Wants BEVO for Christmas.” LHN commissioned Jordan and his singer-songwriter wife Sunny in 2016: to create the perfect musical salute for BEVO XV during the holiday season.

2019 marks the sixth year that LHN has aired a slow TV production (a genre of television coverage that captures an ordinary event in its typical length; the name is derived from the lengthy nature of the telecast and natural slow pace of the show) of BEVO XV on Christmas Day.

LHN to Air Greatest Games of the Decade

To fete the final days of the decade, LHN has selected several of the Longhorns’ greatest matchups and moments over the past 10 years leading in to Texas GameDay on Tuesday evening. The games selected include recent memories such as Andrew Jones scoring a career-high 20 points against Northern Colorado in his first game back from battling cancer, the 2018 victory for the Longhorns over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry and Sunday’s upset of No. 1 Stanford for Texas women’s basketball.

In addition, the programming stunt will pause for Texas men’s basketball’s last home game of the decade, as they host High Point at 8 p.m. Monday from the Erwin Center.

Date Time (ET) Programming Wed, Dec 25 9 a.m. BEVO Home for the Holidays Mon, Dec 30 12:30 a.m. 2017: Soccer vs. Texas Tech 2:30 a.m. 2019: Soccer vs. TCU 4:30 a.m. 2013: Volleyball vs. Penn State 6:30 a.m. 2013: Volleyball vs. Stanford 8:30 a.m. 2019: Volleyball vs. Baylor 10:30 a.m. 2014: Baseball vs. Oklahoma 1 p.m. 2018: Baseball vs. TCU 3:30 p.m. 2019: Baseball vs. LSU 6 p.m. 2015: Men’s Basketball vs. North Carolina 8 p.m. LIVE: Men’s Basketball vs. High Point 10 p.m. 2018: Men’s Basketball vs. TCU Tue, Dec 31 Midnight 2019: Men’s Basketball vs. Northern Colorado 2 a.m. 2017: Women’s Basketball vs. Baylor 4 a.m. 2017: Women’s Basketball vs. FSU 6 a.m. 2019: Women’s Basketball vs. Stanford 7:30 a.m. 2011: Football vs. Texas A&M 9:30 a.m. 2015: Football vs. Oklahoma 11:30 a.m. 2016: Football vs. Notre Dame 1:30 p.m. 2018: Football vs. OU 3:30 p.m. 2018: Football vs. Georgia 5:30 p.m. Texas GameDay presented by St. David’s HealthCare 7:30 p.m. LHNzone All-22 presented by Brookfield Residential 10:30 p.m. Texas GameDay Final

