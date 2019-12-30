NHL on ESPN+ in January: Multiple Appearances by Every Division-Leading Team

NHL action on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, starts the new year with a 41-game slate in January, including multiple appearances by every division-leading team. The schedule begins Thursday, January 2, with two games available at 10 p.m. ET. The Vancouver Canucks and Elias Pettersson host the Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Kane in a Western Conference contest. Also, the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights and Max Pacioretty take on the Philadelphia Flyers and Travis Konecny.

The Metropolitan Division’s Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers lead appearances for the month on ESPN+ with five each. All content is available to subscribers via the ESPN App.

Additional January Highlights

9: The first two picks in the 2019 NHL Draft go head to head when the New Jersey Devils and Jack Hughes take on the Rangers and Kaapo Kakko.

Jan 13: The Hurricanes travel to Washington to take on the division-leading Capitals.

Jan 18: The defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues face the Colorado Avalanche in a battle at the top of the Central Division.

Former Team Faceoff –

9: Corey Perry returns to Anaheim to face his former team of 14 years on their home ice as the Ducks host the Dallas Stars.

Jan 11: Joe Pavelski returns to San Jose after 13 seasons with the team, the final four as captain, when the Stars take on the Sharks.

Jan 21: Former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville, who led the team to three Stanley Cup victories, returns to the United Center as the Florida Panthers travel to Chicago.

In the Crease, the exclusive NHL studio show on ESPN+ hosted by Linda Cohn with analysis from Barry Melrose, continues as well with new episodes every morning at 10 a.m. following each game night.

NHL on ESPN+ schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Thu, Jan 2 10 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks Philadelphia Flyers at Vegas Golden Knights Fri, Jan 3 8:30 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars Sat, Jan 4 1 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins 7 p.m. New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs Sun, Jan 5 12:30 p.m. San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals 5 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes Mon, Jan 6 10:30 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings Tue, Jan 7 8 p.m. Boston Bruins at Nashville Predators 10 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights Thu, Jan 9 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers 10 p.m. Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks Fri, Jan 10 7:30 p.m. Arizona Coyotes at Carolina Hurricanes 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche Sat, Jan 11 8 p.m. New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues 10:30 p.m. Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks Sun, Jan 12 5 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Arizona Coyotes Mon, Jan 13 7 p.m. New York Islanders at New York Rangers Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals Tue, Jan 14 9 p.m. Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers Thu, Jan 16 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers Fri, Jan 17 7:30 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Carolina Hurricanes 8 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets Sat, Jan 18 1 p.m. Washington Capitals at New York Islanders 3 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche Sun, Jan 19 5 p.m. New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers Mon, Jan 20 8 p.m. Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild Tue, Jan 21 7 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins 8:30 p.m. Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks Mon, Jan 27 7 p.m. Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens 10 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks Tue, Jan 28 9 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames Wed, Jan 29 10:30 p.m. Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks Thu, Jan 30 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes Fri, Jan 31 7 p.m. Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

*Local market blackout restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games

