SEC Network Highlights a December to Remember with Studio Shows Surrounding CFB Postseason

Nearly 30 Hours of Live Coverage from Atlanta, Orlando and Charlotte

SEC Network Sets at College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Vrbo Citrus Bowl

LSU Hometown Radio joins MegaCast with Finebaum Callers at Halftime

With the top-ranked LSU Tigers gearing up for their first College Football Playoff Semifinal and eight additional SEC squads participating in bowl action, SEC Network will feature nearly 30 hours of around-the-clock studio analysis and in-game reaction surrounding the College Football Playoff and SEC teams playing in the postseason.

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper and SEC Now will continue their expansive coverage of SEC football, including several live editions over the days leading up to kickoff from the SEC Network set at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Bowl.

SEC Now

SEC Now kicks off the conversation on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET with coverage of LSU and Oklahoma’s media day from the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Dari Nowkhah, Marcus Spears and Tim Tebow will be on the desk Thursday morning, and Nowkhah will be joined by Gene Chizik for Friday morning’s SEC Now featuring the Head Coaches Press Conference at 9:30 a.m. Laura Rutledge will anchor Friday evening’s SEC Now from the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, joined by Spears, Chizik, Tebow and Greg McElroy at 7 p.m.

The Saturday post-game edition of SEC Now from Atlanta will follow the conclusion of the first College Football Playoff Semifinal, as Nowkhah, Spears, Tebow and Chizik will breakdown all the action from Atlanta. Throughout the coming weeks, SEC Now will also highlight all nine SEC squads playing in the postseason nearly every night on SEC Network.

SEC Nation

SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper will originate from Atlanta on Saturday at 2 p.m., providing expert SEC opinion and analysis from Rutledge, Tebow, Spears and Paul Finebaum, as well as additional pre-game insight from SEC Network’s Chizik, McElroy and Marty Smith.

Along with SEC Network’s presence in Atlanta, the network will have a stadium set in Orlando for full New Year’s Day bowl coverage on Wednesday, Jan. 1 from the field at the Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Chizik will be on site with Rutledge, Finebaum and Spears from Orlando, while Tebow will join the SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors crew on Wednesday from the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

MegaCast Featuring LSU Hometown Radio

The LSU Sports Radio Network trio of Chris Blair, Doug Moreau and Gordy Rush will provide the call for LSU Hometown Radio, SEC Network’s MegaCast offering for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The audio call will be synced up to game action, with Finebaum and McElroy chatting with Finebaum callers during halftime. A full preview of MegaCast viewing options is available here with complete studio coverage of the CFP and New Year’s Six here.

The Paul Finebaum Show

The Paul Finebaum Show will originate from the College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 26 and 27 from 3-7 p.m. A rotating cast of college football analysts and special guests will join Paul in Atlanta.

SEC Network social and digital will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Fans can follow along with SEC Network on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as at SECNetwork.com.

Date Time (ET) Programming Location Thu, Dec 26 8:30 a.m. SEC Now: LSU & Oklahoma Media Day College Football Hall of Fame 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show College Football Hall of Fame Fri, Dec 27 9:30 a.m. SEC Now: Head Coaches Press Conference Hyatt Regency Atlanta 3 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show College Football Hall of Fame 7 p.m. SEC Now Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sat, Dec 28 2 p.m. SEC Nation Presented by Dr Pepper Mercedes-Benz Stadium 4 p.m. LSU Hometown Radio Mercedes-Benz Stadium 8 p.m. SEC Now Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wed, Jan 1 11 a.m. SEC Nation Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors Vrbo Citrus Bowl

