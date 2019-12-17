Teams Selected for GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on ESPNU, December 20-21

State Champions from Florida, Georgia, Hawaii and Washington to Participate

Team and matchups have been selected for the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, airing on ESPNU, December 20 and 21. Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas will host the event, which allows state high school champions from various states to compete in post-season bowl games. In the first of two games, Eastside Catholic High School from Sammamish, Wash. will play Marietta High School from Marietta, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 20, at 11:00 p.m. ET. In the second game, Saint Louis School from Honolulu, Hawaii will play St. Thomas Aquinas, Archdiocese of Miami from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9:30 p.m.

ESPN play-by-play commentator Jay Alter and analyst Craig Haubert will call both games.

“The GEICO State Champions Bowl Series allows ESPN to continue to showcase high school sports on a national stage”, said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director of college and high school sports programming. “This event, created by Paragon Marketing Group, is a great way to highlight the next generation of college student-athletes during our month–long commitment to bowl season.”

“In our 5th year we think the match-ups are the best one’s we have had to date. The fact that we can bring in teams as far apart as Florida and Hawaii and Georgia and Washington to compete on the athletic field and share educational experiences makes this a once in a lifetime opportunity for the teams.”, said Rashid Ghazi, Partner, Paragon Marketing Group.

Currently the AIA (Arizona), FHSAA (Florida), GHSA (Georgia), HSSAA (Hawaii), NIAA (Nevada), UHSAA (Utah) and WIAA (Washington) have approved their member schools to participate in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series Matchups (both games from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas):

Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 p.m.

Eastside Catholic (Washington) vs. No. 13 Marietta (Georgia)

Eastside Catholic has won an impressive four WIAA state championships in the last six years. This is their third appearance in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series, with the most recent being a 17-0 victory over Centennial, Ariz. on their home field in 2018.

Marietta captured its first state title in 52 years, the last coming in 1967 for the Blue Devils. Capturing the GHSA 7A championship is always a feat, and Marietta proved themselves this season with one of the most difficult schedules in the nation.

Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9:30 p.m.

No. 6 Saint Louis (Hawaii) vs. No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas, Archdiocese of Miami (Florida)

Saint Louis has won seven HHSAA state titles including four consecutive from 2016-2019. This is their first year to participate in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series. In recent years, the Crusaders have become the preeminent team in Hawaii and their quarterback alumni roster includes the likes of Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa, Jeremiah Masoli and Timmy Chang.

This year will mark St. Thomas Aquinas, Archdiocese of Miami’s second appearance in the Bowl Series. The school has won 11 FHSAA State Championships in Football with notable alumni including Brian Piccolo, Michael Irvin, Lamarcus Joyner, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa.

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series Teams:

(Team rankings are per USA Today HS Sports Super 25 Expert Rankings (December 10)

Player Rankings are per the ESPN 300 (class of 2020) and ESPN Junior 300 (class of 2021)

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas, Archdiocese of Miami (Florida) 14-0, FHSAA 7A Champion

Head Coach: Roger Harriott

Key Wins: De La Salle (California), Deerfield Beach (Florida), Edgewater (Florida)

ESPN 300 Ranked Players (Class of 2020)

40 Marcus Rosemy (WR) – Georgia Commit

65 Marcus Dumervil (OT) – Offers include Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan

189 Derek Wingo (OLB) – Florida Commit

ESPN Junior 300 Ranked Player (Class of 2021)

256 Tyreak Saap (DE) – Florida Commit

No. 6 Saint Louis (Hawaii) 12-0, HHSAA Division I Open Champion

Head Coach: Cal Lee

Key Wins: Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Punahou (Hawaii), Kahuku (Hawaii)

ESPN 300 Ranked Players (Class of 2020)

103 Jordan Botelho (OLB) – Notre Dame Commit

263 Nick Herbig (OLB) – Wisconsin Commit

ESPN Junior 300 Ranked Player (Class of 2021)

148 J.T. Wynden Ho’ohuli (ILB)

165 Mason Tufaga (OLB)

No. 13 Marietta (Georgia) 13-2, GHSA 7A Champion

Head Coach: Richard Morgan

Key Wins: St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania), Edgewater (Florida), Lowndes (Georgia)

ESPN 300 Ranked Players (Class of 2020)

12 Arik Gilbert (TE) – LSU Commit

152 B.J. Ojulari (DE) – LSU Commit

249 Harrison Bailey (QB) – Tennessee Commit

Eastside Catholic (Washington) 12-1, WIAA 3A Champion

Head Coach: Dominic Daste

Key Wins: Pinnacle (Arizona), Bellevue (Washington), O’Dea (Washington)

ESPN 300 Ranked Players (Class of 2020)

198 Gee Scott Jr. (WR) – Ohio State Commit

292 Sam Adams (RB) – Washington Commit

297 Ayden Hector (CB) – Stanford Commit

ESPN Junior 300 Ranked Player (Class of 2021)

23 J.T. Tuimoloau (DT)

*Team Rankings Based on USA Super 25 as of December 16, 2019

Tickets and additional information are available at www.geicobowlseries.com.

Who’s Next:

For in-depth coverage of the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series highlights, exclusive behind the scenes content and game recaps, follow @WhosNextHS on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies.

Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available.

GEICO has a national workforce of 40,000 associates. GEICO sales representatives throughout the country are licensed insurance agents in order to help guide customers through coverage decisions. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices.

Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About Paragon Marketing Group

Paragon Marketing Group is a corporate consulting agency specializing in sports, entertainment and cause related sponsorships. Paragon owns and operates the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series and has collaborated with ESPN over the past 16 years to deliver over 650 live high school football, basketball, and lacrosse telecasts featuring many of the top teams and players in the nation. Paragon collaborates with ESPN on the following live properties:

GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff & Showcase

GEICO ESPN High School Basketball Showcase

GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

GEICO High School Basketball Nationals

GEICO High School Lacrosse Showcase

GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals

GEICO Baseball City Series

For further information on the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series and for media credential requests please contact: [email protected]

-30-

ESPN media contact:

Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp