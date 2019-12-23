The Michael Kay Show #1 in New York Market; Wins Afternoon Drive in the Fall Quarter

98.7FM ESPN New York’s The Michael Kay Show finished the Fall Book first in the coveted Men 25-54 demographic, earning a 7.4 share and a 0.6 average quarter hour rating during afternoon drive, according to Nielsen. The show, hosted by Michael Kay, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, handily beat all other stations, sports talk and non-sports, during the 3 – 6:30 p.m. window.

“It has been great to see the continued growth of The Michael Kay Show and 98.7 ESPN,” said Ryan Hurley, program director of 98.7FM ESPN New York. “The show has consistently given listeners an inclusive and unique brand of sports and entertainment. We are very proud of what the guys are doing and look forward to what’s next.”

The 2019 Nielsen Fall PPM Ratings book ran from September 12 – December 4.

