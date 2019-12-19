Time to Fiesta: ACC Network Heads to Glendale for College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Packer and Durham Live at State Farm Stadium Friday

The Huddle on Friday and Saturday

Clemson at Media Day available on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the new 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from Glendale, Ariz., for expanded coverage of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl as part of ESPN’s MegaCast offerings. ACCN will have more than 10 hours of dedicated programming on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, surrounding the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, including its signature studio shows Packer and Durham and The Huddle in advance of the CFP Semifinal featuring No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Packer and Durham

ACCN’s daily morning show Packer and Durham will be live from State Farm Stadium with its 7-10 a.m. ET morning show on Friday, Dec. 27. The three-hour Friday morning show hosted by Mark Packer and Dalen Cuff will include commentary from around the league as well as ACCN football commentators and special guests.

The Huddle

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, will have two sets in Glendale – one on the field at State Farm Stadium and one at the Westgate Entertainment District for its pre and postgame coverage. The Huddle kicks off with a special one-hour show on Dec. 27, from 8-9 p.m. Chris Cotter, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will be on the set at State Farm Stadium, while Dalen Cuff, Jon Beason, Roddy Jones and Mark Packer will be live from the Westgate set previewing the CFP Semifinal matchup.

Saturday’s coverage includes The Huddle live from both locations from 3-4 p.m., with Kelsey Riggs, Beason and Jones at the Westgate set, followed by a 30-minute pregame show at 7:30 p.m., with Cotter, Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt live from field, and an hour postgame show in both locations. Halftime will feature Cuff, Beason and Jones providing game analysis at the break on ACCN.

Fans are encouraged to watch the show live from the Westgate Entertainment District.

Hometown Radio

Fans can listen to the Clemson Tigers Network powered by JMI Sports featuring Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott and Reggie Merriweather paired with the ESPN telecast beginning at 8 p.m.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Media Day

Press conferences from the College Football Playoff Semifinal at PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Media Day including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Coverage on ACCN

Date Program Time (ET) Network Thu, Dec. 26 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Media Day Press Conferences 10:30 a.m. ACCNX Fri, Dec. 27 Packer and Durham 7 a.m. ACCN The Huddle 8 p.m. ACCN Sat, Dec. 28 The Huddle 3 p.m. ACCN The Huddle 7:30 p.m. ACCN Hometown Radio 8 p.m. ACCN The Huddle Postgame ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN programming is also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.