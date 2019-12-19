To Share: https://bit.ly/2ECu6Eq

Main Card features Frankie Edgar “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung and Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic

and Main Card exclusively on ESPN+ at 5 a.m. ET

Prelims on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 2:00 a.m. ET ; Pre- and Post-Show exclusively on ESPN+

; Pre- and Post-Show exclusively on ESPN+ ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices. To subscribe, visit espnplus.com/ufc

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie in South Korea streams exclusively on ESPN+ this Saturday, December 21, at 5:00 a.m. ET from Sajik Arena, Busan in South Korea. The main event features a featherweight matchup between Frankie Edgar (22-7-1) and South Korea native Chan Sung Jung (15-5-0). Prior to the main card, Prelims will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes starting at 2:00 a.m. ET. Every single fight on the card will be available for individual fight-by-fight replay on ESPN+ immediately following the fights.

A New Jersey native and former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar enters the Octagon as one of UFC’s most prolific athletes. He will look to rebound following a loss to Max Holloway in a featherweight title bout at UFC 240. Chan Sung Jung, who is coming off an impressive first-round knockout victory against Renato Moicano in June, will look to deliver a strong performance in front of his home country fans.

The co-main will pit former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir against rising contender Aleksandar Rakic. Oezdemir rebounded from a three-fight losing streak in August, delivering an impressive second-round “Performance of the Night” KO win over Illir Latifi. He will attempt to keep his momentum going by stopping Rakic, who is currently 4-0 in the UFC.

ESPN.com:



WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Edgar vs. Jung

Programming (All times ET)

Fri, 12/20 5 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie ESPN+ Sat, 12/21 2 a.m. Prelims ESPN, ESPN Deportes 5 a.m. Main Card ESPN+, English and Spanish 8 a.m. Post Show ESPN+ Live and Replay

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

5 a.m. Main Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung ESPN+ Co-Main Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic Undercard Dooho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain Undercard Da-un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez Undercard Junyong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Undercard Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan 2 a.m. Feature Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser ESPN,

ESPN Deportes Undercard SeungWoo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian Undercard Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Morales Undercard Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell Undercard Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov Undercard Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos Undercard AlatengHeili vs. Ryan Benoit

*All fights available for individual replay on ESPN+

How to Watch: Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time via the ESPN App across mobile and connected-TV devices or via the web at ESPNPlus.com/ufc or ESPN.com.

