X Games Norway Announces Fifth Year Event March 7-8, 2020

X Games will return to Norway for the fifth consecutive year March 7 – 8, 2020 with competitions in Ski and Snowboard Big Air, Slopestyle and Knuckle Huck at Hafjell Resort. After debuting at X Games Aspen 2019, Knuckle Huck will make its Norway debut in 2020. Instead of hitting the Big Air jump as they traditionally would, riders instead take off the knuckle (roll over) of the jump and huck their most unique and creative trick, finishing in the same landing area. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Also announced today, the first round of invited athletes to X Games Norway 2020 received their invites to compete. This includes Canadian Max Parrot, who earned an emotional comeback Snowboard Big Air gold at X Games Norway in August after completing cancer treatment, three-time and back-to-back defending Snowboard Big Air gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria and 11-time X Games Ski medalist, Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut. Many of the top invited athletes will compete for home country of Norway, with Ståle Sandbech, Marcus Kleveland, Silje Norendal, Birk Ruud, Øystein Bråten and Johanne Killi receiving invites today. The full list of athletes can be found on XGames.com.

“Bringing X Games back to Norway for a fifth-straight year really speaks to the passion and appetite of action sports fans in Norway and the hard work of our local organizers and supporters,” said Tim Reed, vice president of X Games. “We’re excited to watch the world’s best continue to push the limits next year in Hafjell.”

“I lost last season to injury, so I am very motivated to compete again,” said five-time X Games medalist Marcus Kleveland who is from nearby Dombås, Norway. “X Games back home in Norway is the season highlight for me.”

In addition to local Norwegian broadcasts and ESPN’s U.S. media, X Games Norway 2020 competitions will be televised on ESPN networks around the world and distributed via other international media outlets and local television broadcasters in various markets.

Tickets for X Games Norway are now available for purchase on Ticketmaster. Additional information on all X Games Norway events will be forthcoming on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only. For photos please visit ESPNImages.com.

