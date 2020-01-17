1186 To Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball Coming to ACC Network February 9

An Inside Look at Virginia’s Run to the 2015 College World Series Title

Reflections from Key Members of the Team and Alumni

The rise of one of the most successful college baseball programs of the last decade will be chronicled with 1186 To Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball the story of the Virginia baseball team’s incredible run to the 2015 College World Series title. The one-hour documentary will debut on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m., exclusively on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports.

Team 1186

After a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in the 2014 College World Series Championship game, Virginia entered the 2015 season with its sights set on making the 1,186-mile trip back to Omaha. But a host of injuries and tough losses had the Cavaliers on the verge of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since head coach Brian O’Connor took the helm in 2004. A late-season run gave Virginia renewed hope as it relied on the strength of the program’s culture to make one of the sport’s most remarkable turnarounds en route to a CWS Championship finals rematch with Vanderbilt and the ACC’s first College World Series title since 1955. ESPN baseball commentator Karl Ravech narrates the documentary produced by Bill Reifenberger and Silverthorn Films.

1186 To Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball will feature:

Reflections from head coach Brian O’Connor following devastating CWS Championship final loss to Vanderbilt in 2014 and playing the underdog in 2015 tournament

The Cavaliers regional and super regional series wins

The moment when Nathan Kirby threw the final out to solidify Virginia’s 4-2 win in the CWS Championship final

Reactions following the final out from the title game

Accounts from former Virginia stars and World Series Champions Ryan Zimmerman and Sean Doolittle on the culture O’Connor built in Charlottesville

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, Vidgo, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN programming is also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.