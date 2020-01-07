2020 Major League Soccer SuperDraft presented by adidas Kicks Off Thursday on ESPN App, ESPN social channels

The 2020 Major League Soccer SuperDraft presented by adidas will kick off Thursday, Jan. 9, at 12:30 p.m. ET with first round coverage streaming live on the ESPN App, as well as via ESPN social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

MLS expansion clubs Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC will have the top three picks in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, with Miami selecting first and third overall and Nashville picking second overall. Today, MLS released the list of 140 players eligible for selection. For details and information, visit MLSsoccer.com.

Coverage of the first round will feature ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman – the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 SuperDraft – alongside play-by-play announcer Adrian Healey, MLSsoccer.com analyst Matt Doyle and special guests. The MLS SuperDraft presentation will feature embedded cameras with players and club decision-makers for real-time draftee reactions, and live look-ins on club draft rooms.

How to Watch

