World of X Games January 2020 Lineup

After taking fans to see the granddaddy of all desert races, SCORE Baja 1000, the January programming on World of X Games kicks off 2020 by diving headfirst into X Games Aspen content. Between the BEING Series, where viewers see what some of their favorite athletes went through to get to this point, and the official X Games Aspen preview show, fans will be more than ready for the 24th edition of ESPN’s annual winter action sports competition to kick off on January 23.

SCORE Baja 1000

Airs: 1/5 at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ABC

Drivers from around the world gather in Baja California to take on the granddaddy of all desert races, testing man and machine against the toughest terrain on earth in the 2019 SCORE Baja 1000.

X Games Aspen BEING Series

Airs: 1/12 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. ET on ABC

The BEING Series profiles established action sports athletes at the top of their game leading to each X Games event, in sport and in life. The athletes featured in the X Games Aspen 2020 BEING Series are Max Parrot, Danny Davis, Kelly Sildaru and Henrik Harlaut.

X Games Aspen Preview

Airs: 1/19 at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ABC

The official X Games Aspen 2020 preview show, hosted by Jack Mitrani and Brandon Graham, will set up the biggest stories across ski, snowboard, snowmobile, snow bike and music taking place January 23 – 26 in Aspen, Colorado.

X Games Aspen 2020

X Games Aspen 2020 will feature 15.5 hours of extensive coverage and live content distributed on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and the ESPN App from January 23 – 26. In addition, 10.75 hours of live content, plus exclusive competitions, musical performances and X Games Extra shows will be streamed on the @XGames YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

The World of X Games features a variety of X Games and athlete-focused content. For the most updated schedule and information on World of X Games, go to www.xgames.com. Check local listings for additional details.

-30-

Contacts:

Olivia Wilson ESPN Communications, 904-303-3538, [email protected]

Grace Coryell ESPN Communications, 213-405-4402, [email protected]