ACC Network’s The Huddle, Packer and Durham Head to the Big Easy as Clemson Looks to Defend its College Football Playoff National Championship Title

Nearly 20 Hours of Dedicated Coverage from New Orleans

The Huddle Live from Media Days and Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Pre and Postgame Coverage

Packer and Durham On Site Monday and Tuesday

With reigning College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson playing in its fourth national title game in the last five years, ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from New Orleans for expanded coverage of the CFP National Championship as part of ESPN’s multi-platform offerings.

ACCN will have more than 18 hours of dedicated programming beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 14, including its signature studio shows Packer and Durham and The Huddle, surrounding Clemson’s quest for a second straight national title and third in four years.

The Huddle

The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, will have multiple sets in New Orleans – at CFP National Championship Media Day, at Jax Brewery and on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for its pre and postgame coverage.

Saturday

The Huddle will be live from CFP National Championship Media Day from 9:30 a.m. – noon ET on Saturday, with Dalen Cuff, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt at the desk, and Kelsey Riggs reporting. Jon Beason and Roddy Jones will also be on site for interviews with student-athletes and coaches, and analysis.

Sunday

The Huddle moves to Jax Brewery on Sunday for live coverage of the participating head coaches press conferences from 10 a.m. – noon. Riggs, Beason, Jones and Herzlich will have instant reaction and will break down all of the storylines heading into Monday’s game.

Championship Monday

Game day features a two-hour The Huddle pre-game show with Chris Cotter, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt live on the set at the Superdome, while Riggs, Beason, Herzlich and Jones, along with Mark Packer and Wes Durham will contribute from the field previewing the title game matchup between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Clemson (8 p.m. ET, ABC). Halftime will feature Cuff, Beason, Herzlich and Jones providing game analysis on ACCN. Additionally, The Huddle will close out the night following the final whistle with Jordan Cornette, Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt.

Packer and Durham

ACCN’s daily morning show Packer and Durham will be live from Jax Brewery from 7-10 a.m. ET Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14. The three-hour program hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham will include a game preview, interviews, postgame reaction and commentary from around the league. Confirmed guests include Clemson University President Jim Clements, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee. Additional guests will be announced in the coming days.

Clemson Hometown Radio

Returning for the CFP National Championship, fans can opt for alternate coverage on ACCN when the ESPN game telecast is paired with the Clemson Tigers Network powered by JMI Sports featuring Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott and Reggie Merriweather beginning at 8 p.m.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

College Football Playoff National Championship Game Coverage on ACCN

Date Program Time (ET) Network Sat, Jan. 11 The Huddle: CFP National Championship Media Day Coverage 9:30 a.m. ACCN Sun, Jan. 12 The Huddle: Head Coaches Press Conferences 10 a.m. ACCN Mon, Jan. 13 Packer and Durham 7 a.m. ACCN The Huddle 6 p.m. ACCN Clemson Hometown Radio 8 p.m. ACCN The Huddle Postgame ACCN Tue, Jan. 14 Packer and Durham 7 a.m. ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, Vidgo, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN programming is also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.