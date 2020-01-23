ACC Wrestling Showcased with Friday Night Duals on ACC Network Beginning Friday, January 24

Five Consecutive Weeks of ACC Duals

Most Television Exposure Ever for ACC Wrestling

Top Five Showdown as No. 5 NC State Hosts No. 3 Virginia Tech on Friday, Feb. 14

ACC Wrestling Championship Finals Exclusively on ACCN Sunday, March 8

ACC wrestling fans will enjoy a dedicated night of programming on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, throughout the remainder of the regular season as Friday Night Duals begin on Friday, January 24.

Five straight Fridays of ACC dual matches highlight the winter wrestling season starting with No. 12 North Carolina at No. 3 Virginia Tech on Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels host Duke the following week (Jan. 31, 7 p.m.), and the Cavaliers travel to No. 10 Pitt on Friday, Feb. 7 (7 p.m.). A potential top-five dual between No. 3 Virginia Tech and No. 5 NC State is slated for Friday, Feb. 14 (7 p.m.), while the Wolfpack is set to grapple with Duke in Durham, on Friday, Feb. 21 (7 p.m.), to round out the ACC dual season on ACCN. The coverage is the most television exposure ever for ACC wrestling. This marks most television exposure ever for ACC wrestling.

Shawn Kenney and Rock Harrison, whom have called multiple ACC Wrestling Championships, will be on the call for all five regular season Friday Night Duals this season.

ACC Wrestling Championship Coverage

Additionally, ACC Network will carry the finals of the 2020 ACC Wrestling Championship live from Petersen Events Center at Pitt on Sunday, March 8, beginning at 7 p.m., marking the first time the event will be televised on an ESPN network. Preliminary round matches will be available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App. Since 2013, the Hokies have won four ACC titles, the Wolfpack owns two and the Cavaliers one.

Weekly ACC Wrestling Guests Featured on Packer and Durham

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s signature morning show weekdays from 7-10 a.m., will have at least one wrestling guest (student-athlete or coach) each week previewing matches airing exclusively on ACCN.

Ranked Teams, Individuals

The ACC has four teams ranked in the latest NWCA rankings, including two among the top five (No. 3 Virginia Tech and No. 5 NC State) and all four in the top 12 (No. 10 Pitt and No. 12 North Carolina). The Wolfpack and Hokies are also two of three teams nationally which own unbeaten dual match records at this stage of the season. Individually, four ACC wrestlers are ranked No. 2 nationally in their weight classes by InterMat – Virginia’s Jack Mueller (125), North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor (149), NC State’s Hayden Hidlay (157) and Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen (184). Overall, a total of 24 ACC wrestlers currently hold top-20 weight class rankings.

ACC Wrestling Coverage on ACC Network

Date Match Time (ET) Network Fri, Jan. 24 No. 12 North Carolina at No. 3 Virginia Tech 7 p.m. ACCN Fri, Jan. 31 Duke at No. 12 North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN Fri, Feb. 7 Virginia at No. 10 Pitt 7 p.m. ACCN Fri, Feb 14 No. 3 Virginia Tech at No. 5 NC State 7 p.m. ACCN Fri, Feb. 21 No. 5 NC State at Duke 7 p.m. ACCN Sun, March 8 ACC Wrestling Championship Preliminary Rounds (hosted by Pitt) TBA ACCNX ACC Wrestling Championship Finals (hosted by Pitt) 7 p.m. ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, Vidgo, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN programming is also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.