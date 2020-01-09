All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball Coming to ACC Network Sunday, January 12 at 8 p.m.

An Inside Look at the 2019-20 Miami Women’s Basketball Team

ACC Network’s commitment to access programming and storytelling continues as fans get a glimpse of the inner workings of the Miami women’s basketball program with All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball. The one-hour program premieres Sunday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m., exclusively on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports.

“Katie Meier and her staff have created a culture where players are supported, nurtured and fiercely compete for one another. The level of dedication, attention to detail and unwavering desire for success was incredible to see,” said Stacie McCollum, ESPN vice president, programming and acquisitions. “All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball gives fans an intimate look at this program’s personalities, what motivates them and why they are worth rooting for. In the midst of the season, producer Jenna Contreras was given tremendous access to tell this team’s story, which resulted in compelling content in support of ACCN’s priorities to showcase storytelling and elevate women’s programming.”

It’s All About “The U”

Miami, which has earned a postseason berth for 10 consecutive seasons, including five straight trips to the NCAA tournament, is in the midst of a season where it was picked to finish fifth in the ACC and stands at 9-5 overall (1-2 ACC). The program features several personalities of the Hurricanes’ squad, including redshirt senior forward Beatrice Mompremier, preseason ACC Player of the Year and AP All-American. It also follows head coach Katie Meier, her staff and team through four home games and preparations for a challenging 18-game league slate.

ACCN cameras had exclusive access to daily team activities along with a variety of off-the-court events. The show will feature:

Practices and pre-game traditions

Daily workouts with head coach Katie Meier and her “Meierisms”

Team bonding activities including holiday cookie decorating

A unique look in-game, inside the huddle with Coach Meier mic’d up

The Hurricanes will play at least six games on ACCN through the end of the regular season – vs. No. 7 Louisville (Jan. 9, 8 p.m.), vs. Syracuse (Jan. 12, noon), vs. Clemson (Jan. 23, 6 p.m.), at No. 11 Florida State (Jan. 26, 2 p.m.), vs. Georgia Tech (Jan. 30, 6 p.m.) and vs. No. 9 NC State (Feb. 20, 8 p.m.).

All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball Re-air Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 16 – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 – 5 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28 – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28 – 10 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30 – 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31 – 5 p.m.

