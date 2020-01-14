All Four Latin America Amateur Championship Golf Rounds to Air Live on ESPN Networks

ESPN networks will air live coverage of all four rounds of the sixth annual Latin America Amateur Championship this weekend as the top amateur golfers from South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean compete for top prizes and important opportunities.

The event at El Camaleón Golf Club in Mayakoba, Mexico, begins Thursday, Jan. 16, and concludes Sunday, Jan. 19. Two hours of live play will air each day, with the first and second rounds airing from3-5 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday on ESPN2. The third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday will air from noon until 2 p.m. on ESPNEWS, with a highlights program at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

The event was created in 2014 by the Masters Tournament, the R&A and the USGA to further develop amateur golf throughout the region. Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who won the event in 2018, is now playing on the PGA TOUR, where he captured his first career win in September.

The winner of the LAAC receives an invitation to compete in the Masters Tournament, an exemption into The Amateur Championship, conducted by the R&A, and an exemption into the U.S. Amateur Championship and any other USGA amateur championship for which the winner is eligible.

In addition, the champion and runner-up receive an exemption into The Open Qualifying Series – Final Qualifying, with an opportunity to earn a place in The 149th Open at Royal St. George’s, and an exemption into sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open with an opportunity to earn a place in the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Rich Lerner will anchor the ESPN telecasts, joined for analysis by two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North. Dottie Pepper and Paul Gow will report from the course and John Sutcliffe will conduct player interviews.

The schedule (all times Eastern):

Date Time Event Network

Thu., Jan. 16 3-5 p.m. First Round ESPN2 Fri., Jan. 17 3-5 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 Sat., Jan. 18 Noon – 2 p.m. Third Round ESPNEWS Sun., Jan. 19 Noon – 2 p.m. Final Round ESPNEWS 4:30-5 p.m. Final Round Highlights ESPN

All programs also available on ESPN App.

