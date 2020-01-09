Championship Weekend in Texas: 2020 NCAA Division I Football FCS Championship Featuring No. 1 North Dakota State vs. No. 2 James Madison on ABC, January 11

North Dakota State Seeks Eighth Title in Nine Years

The 2020 NCAA Division I Football FCS Championship returns to Frisco, Texas as No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 James Madison meet at Toyota Stadium at noon ET, on ABC. This will be the second title game meeting in three years for the Bison and the Dukes. Mark Jones, Dusty Dvoracek and Olivia Dekker will call the action.

Prior to kickoff, FCS Championship Preview will air at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNEWS Kris Budden will host, joined by analysts Jay Walker and Rene Ingoglia. The trophy presentation will be available immediately following the game on ESPN3.

North Dakota State and James Madison last met in the 2017 title game where North Dakota State captured the championship with a 17-13 victory. The Dukes will look to avenge that loss for its third title while the Bison head to Texas looking to capture their eighth title in nine years. North Dakota State’s only title loss game in the last nine years came at the hands of James Madison.

The halftime show will be hosted by Kevin Negandhi, who will be joined by analysts Jonathan Vilma and Mark Sanchez from New Orleans, site of the CFP College Football Championship.

