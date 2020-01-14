College Football’s Top 11 Greatest Players Reveled and Honored During Halftime of CFP National Championship

Complete List of Sport’s 150 Greatest Players Now Announced

Caps ESPN’s Yearlong College Football 150 Storytelling Initiative

During halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, the top 11 players in the College Football 150 Greatest Players list were revealed and honored in a ceremony with legends Jim Brown, Herschel Walker, Archie Griffin, Earl Campbell, Barry Sanders, Gale Sanders, Roger Staubach and family members of Jim Thorpe and Red Grange on-hand for the recognition. ESPN’s CFB150 storytelling initiative culminates with tonight’s ceremony and the list of the 150 Greatest Players.

Top 11 of College Football’s 150 Greatest Players:

Jim Brown (RB, Syracuse, 1956): 1956 unanimous All-American; Scored six touchdowns and kicked seven PAT in a game; In College Football, NFL & Lacrosse Halls of Fame Herschel Walker (RB, Georgia, 1982): 1982 Heisman winner (three-time finalist); Three-time unanimous All-American; SEC-record 5,259 career rush yards Bo Jackson (RB, Auburn, 1985): 1985 Heisman winner; Two-time consensus All-American; Auburn-record 4,303 career rush yards Archie Griffin (RB, Ohio State, 1975): Only two-time Heisman winner (1974, ’75); 100 yards in 31 straight games, still a national record Jim Thorpe (B, Carlisle, 1912): Inaugural College Football Hall Fame class inductee in 1951; 53 touchdowns in 44 career games, named Greatest Athlete of Half-Century in 1950 Red Grange (RB, Illinois, 1925): Inducted in inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class in 1951, three-time consensus All-American, rushed for 3,362 career yards Earl Campbell (RB, Texas, 1977): 1977 Heisman winner; 1,744 rushing yards in 1977 (a then-record); College Football Hall of Fame inductee Dick Butkus (LB, Illinois, 1964): Two-time consensus All-American; Finished third in 1964 Heisman vote Barry Sanders (RB, Oklahoma State, 1988): Won 1988 Heisman; FBS-record 2,628 rush yards in 1988; FBS-record four straight games with 300 rush yards Gale Sayers (RB, Kansas, 1964): Two-time consensus All-American; First FBS player with 99-yard rush; Had 11 of first 15 100-yd rush games in Kansas school history Roger Staubach (QB, Navy, 1964): 1963 Heisman and Maxwell winner; Navy-record 63.1 career completion percentage

Players 12-25 were revealed following the ceremony, on ESPN.com. The full feature is available here.

