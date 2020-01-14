College Football’s Top 11 Greatest Players Reveled and Honored During Halftime of CFP National Championship

  • Complete List of Sport’s 150 Greatest Players Now Announced
  • Caps ESPN’s Yearlong College Football 150 Storytelling Initiative

During halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, the top 11 players in the College Football 150 Greatest Players list were revealed and honored in a ceremony with legends Jim Brown, Herschel Walker, Archie Griffin, Earl Campbell, Barry Sanders, Gale Sanders, Roger Staubach and family members of Jim Thorpe and Red Grange on-hand for the recognition. ESPN’s CFB150 storytelling initiative culminates with tonight’s ceremony and the list of the 150 Greatest Players.

Top 11 of College Football’s 150 Greatest Players:

  1. Jim Brown (RB, Syracuse, 1956): 1956 unanimous All-American; Scored six touchdowns and kicked seven PAT in a game; In College Football,  NFL & Lacrosse Halls of Fame
  2. Herschel Walker (RB, Georgia, 1982): 1982 Heisman winner (three-time finalist); Three-time unanimous All-American; SEC-record 5,259 career rush yards
  3. Bo Jackson (RB, Auburn, 1985): 1985 Heisman winner; Two-time consensus All-American; Auburn-record 4,303 career rush yards
  4. Archie Griffin (RB, Ohio State, 1975): Only two-time Heisman winner (1974, ’75); 100 yards in 31 straight games, still a national record
  5. Jim Thorpe (B, Carlisle, 1912): Inaugural College Football Hall Fame class inductee in 1951; 53 touchdowns in 44 career games, named Greatest Athlete of Half-Century in 1950
  6. Red Grange (RB, Illinois, 1925): Inducted in inaugural College Football Hall of Fame class in 1951, three-time consensus All-American, rushed for 3,362 career yards
  7. Earl Campbell (RB, Texas, 1977): 1977 Heisman winner; 1,744 rushing yards in 1977 (a then-record); College Football Hall of Fame inductee
  8. Dick Butkus (LB, Illinois, 1964): Two-time consensus All-American; Finished third in 1964 Heisman vote
  9. Barry Sanders (RB, Oklahoma State, 1988): Won 1988 Heisman; FBS-record 2,628 rush yards in 1988; FBS-record four straight games with 300 rush yards
  10. Gale Sayers (RB, Kansas, 1964): Two-time consensus All-American; First FBS player with 99-yard rush; Had 11 of first 15 100-yd rush games in Kansas school history
  11. Roger Staubach (QB, Navy, 1964): 1963 Heisman and Maxwell winner; Navy-record 63.1 career completion percentage

Players 12-25 were revealed following the ceremony, on ESPN.com. The full feature is available here.

