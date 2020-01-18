College GameDay Covered by State Farm Eyes Kansas as Next Destination

College GameDay Covered by State Farm will head to Kansas next week for a Big 12/SEC Challenge Presented by Continental Tire matchup as Tennessee faces No. 6 Kansas. Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis, in his first season, and Seth Greenberg will be live from Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 25, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Next Saturday’s show marks its ninth visit to Allen Fieldhouse, and Kansas’ ninth appearance on College GameDay. Kansas is 7-1 in their eight previous games where GameDay has originated.

The traveling pregame show precedes a full slate of matchups as part of Saturday Showcase Presented by 5-Hour ENERGY, including the seventh annual Challenge.

2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge Presented by Continental Tire

Time (ET) Matchup Network Noon Iowa State at No. 4 Auburn ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU Missouri at No. 12 West Virginia ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU 2 p.m. LSU at Texas ESPN Mississippi State at Oklahoma ESPN2 or ESPNU 4 p.m. Tennessee at No. 6 Kansas ESPN TCU at Arkansas ESPN2 Oklahoma State at Texas A&M ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 10 Kentucky at No. 23 Texas Tech ESPN Kansas State at Alabama ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 2 Baylor at Florida ESPN

The College GameDay site will be announced one-week prior to the show, ensuring visits to sites of top storylines and games appearing on ESPN networks each week.

