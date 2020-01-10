ESPN+ Adds Exclusive Coverage of Copa del Rey in the U.S.

To share: https://bit.ly/39ZZBqo

Para Español

ESPN+ to feature up to 65 matches per year, including Copa del Rey Final

Multi-year deal adds Spain’s storied Cup competition to must-have lineup of top soccer on ESPN+

ESPN+ will be the exclusive home for Spain’s premier domestic soccer cup competition, the Copa Del Rey, as part of a new multi-year agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

ESPN+ will feature up to 65 matches per season, including matches featuring the biggest teams in Spanish soccer and the Copa del Rey Final – one of European soccer’s most prestigious sporting events. Many of the matches will be available to fans with both English and Spanish language commentary options. The industry-leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service will begin coverage of Copa del Rey immediately, with the first matches streaming live to millions of subscribers as the tournament’s second round begins this Saturday (Jan. 11).

Russell Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager, ESPN+ added: “Copa del Rey is among the most storied and exciting soccer tournaments in the world, featuring electrifying players and teams. This agreement is a further reflection of ESPN+’s position as a must-have home for world-class soccer in the U.S. and we are thrilled to offer coverage to fans in both English and Spanish.”

Organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Copa del Rey is Spanish soccer’s annual knockout football competition and one of global soccer’s top domestic events. Founded in 1903, it is Spain’s longest-running soccer competition. A total of 116 clubs will compete in this season’s Copa del Rey, including all 20 teams from Spain’s prestigious La Liga. Most La Liga teams will join the tournament in Round 2 (beginning Jan. 11), with the four teams competing in the Spanish Super Copa (Valencia CF, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid CF, Atletico Madrid) entering during the Round of 32 (beginning Jan. 22).

The Copa del Rey final will take place April 18 with the winner qualifying for both the UEFA Europa League and the Spanish Supercopa. Last season, Valencia claimed their eighth title with a dramatic victory over former champions Barcelona FC.

The Copa del Rey joins an unmatched lineup of approximately 2,000 annual soccer matches on ESPN+, including the English FA Cup, Carabao Cup and EFL, Italian Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga (beginning 2020), Dutch Eredivise, Major League Soccer (MLS), UEFA Nations League and more.

The Spanish soccer competitions also join a growing lineup of live sports events offered to ESPN+ subscribers with their choice of Spanish or English commentary – including dozens of soccer and MLB games, boxing and UFC events, and more each month.

ESPN+ agrega cobertura exclusiva de la Copa del Rey en EE.UU.

ESPN+ presentará hasta 65 partidos al año, incluyendo la final de la Copa del Rey

El acuerdo multianual agrega la histórica competencia española a la programación de fútbol en ESPN+

Como parte de un nuevo acuerdo multianual con la Real Federación Española de Fútbol, ESPN+ ofrecerá en exclusiva, la principal competencia nacional de fútbol de España, la Copa del Rey.

ESPN+ presentará hasta 65 partidos por temporada, incluyendo partidos con los principales equipos del fútbol españoles, así como la final de la Copa del Rey, uno de los eventos deportivos más prestigiosos del fútbol europeo. Muchos de los partidos estarán disponibles para los fans con opciones de comentarios en inglés y español. Este servicio de streaming deportivo, líder en la industria y directo al consumidor, iniciará la cobertura de la Copa del Rey inmediatamente; los primeros partidos se transmitirán en vivo vía streaming a millones de suscriptores este sábado 11 de enero al comenzar la segunda ronda del torneo.

Russell Wolff, vicepresidente ejecutivo y gerente general de ESPN+ comentó: “La Copa del Rey es uno de los torneos más reconocidos y emocionantes del mundo, dado que cuenta con jugadores y clubes electrizantes. Este acuerdo reafirma la posición de ESPN+ como el hogar imprescindible para el fútbol de clase mundial en EE.UU., y nos complace ofrecer cobertura a los fans en inglés y español.”

La Copa del Rey, organizada por la Real Federación Española de Fútbol, es la competencia anual de fútbol español por excelencia, y uno de los eventos futbolísticos nacionales más importantes del mundo. La competencia, que fue fundada en 1903, es la más antigua en España. En esta temporada de la Copa del Rey competirán 116 clubes, incluyendo los 20 equipos de la prestigiosa ordenación española La Liga. La mayoría de los equipos de La Liga participarán en la segunda ronda, a partir del 11 de enero, a la cual se unirán los cuatro equipos que disputan la Supercopa de España (Valencia CF, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid CF, Atlético de Madrid) en la 32a ronda, que empieza el 22 de enero.

La final de la Copa del Rey se llevará a cabo el 18 de abril, y el ganador calificará para la Liga Europea de la UEFA y para la Supercopa de España. En la temporada pasada, el Valencia obtuvo su octavo título con una dramática victoria contra los antiguos campeones del FC Barcelona.

La Copa del Rey se agregan a una lista extensa de aproximadamente 2,000 partidos de fútbol al año en ESPN+, incluyendo, entre otros, la FA Cup, Carabao Cup y EFL, la Italian Serie A, la Bundesliga alemana (que empieza en 2020), la Eredivise de Holanda, Major League Soccer (MLS), y la UEFA Nations League, entre otros.

Las competencias futbolísticas españolas también se unen a una creciente lista mensual de eventos deportivos en vivo que se ofrecen a los suscriptores de ESPN+ con la opción de comentarios en español o en inglés, incluyendo decenas de partidos de fútbol y MLB, eventos de boxeo y de UFC.