ESPN Announces 2020 WNBA Season Television Schedule

17-game Slate Tips-off May 16

Five Appearances by Defending Champions Washington Mystics

Entire Post Season Available on ESPN Networks

ESPN continues its longstanding commitment to the WNBA with a 17-game television slate for the 2020 regular season with games available across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The schedule includes multiple appearances by WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics, two-time MVP Candace Parker and the Los Angeles Sparks and WNBA career points leader Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury.

ESPN will once again present every game of the post-season including the best-of-five semifinal and championship series.

“We are honored to once again offer fans an extensive slate of WNBA matchups this season, with games on ESPN/ESPN2 and increased exposure on ABC,” said Carol Stiff, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions. “The WNBA continues to be a priority for ESPN, as it has been since its launch. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the league, elevating women’s professional basketball to new heights.”

Schedule Highlights:

Reigning Champions: The Washington Mystics open the slate against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sat, May 16, at 4 p.m. ET, on ESPN

The Washington Mystics open the slate against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sat, May 16, at 4 p.m. ET, on ESPN Rematch: On June 28, the Connecticut Suns Travel to the Mystics for a rematch of last season’s championship series, at 3 p.m. on, ESPN2

On June 28, the Connecticut Suns Travel to the Mystics for a rematch of last season’s championship series, at 3 p.m. on, ESPN2 By the Numbers: The Mystics, Sparks and Phoenix Mercury all appear on the schedule five times during the regular season; The Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun will each have four appearances.

All-Access Presentations:

ESPN’s presentation of the WNBA will continue to provide next level access with coaches mic’d up for every game, in addition to pushing innovative boundaries and continuing to provide enhanced story telling. Specific elements and talent line-ups will be revealed closer to the start of the season.

2020 Regular Season WNBA Television Slate

Date Time Game Network Sat, May 16 4 p.m. Los Angles at Washington ESPN Tue, June 2 8 p.m. Seattle at Washington ESPN2 Sat, June 6 3 p.m. Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC Sun, June 7 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Minnesota ABC Tue, June 16 8 p.m. Phoenix at New York ESPN2 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles ESPN2 Tue, June 23 8 p.m. Seattle at Dallas ESPN2 10 p.m. Phoenix at Los Angeles ESPN2 Sat, June 27 4 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas ESPN2 Sun, June 28 3 p.m. Connecticut at Washington ESPN2 Thu, July 2 8 p.m. Connecticut at New York ESPN2 Sun, Aug 16 Noon Minnesota at Connecticut ESPN Tue, Aug 25 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago ESPN2 10 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle ESPN2 Sun, Sep 6 3 p.m. Washington at Phoenix ABC Sun, Sep 13 3 p.m. Phoenix at Seattle ABC Sun, Sep 20 3 p.m. Connecticut at Washington ABC

