ESPN Announces 2020 WNBA Season Television Schedule
- 17-game Slate Tips-off May 16
- Five Appearances by Defending Champions Washington Mystics
- Entire Post Season Available on ESPN Networks
ESPN continues its longstanding commitment to the WNBA with a 17-game television slate for the 2020 regular season with games available across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. The schedule includes multiple appearances by WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics, two-time MVP Candace Parker and the Los Angeles Sparks and WNBA career points leader Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury.
ESPN will once again present every game of the post-season including the best-of-five semifinal and championship series.
“We are honored to once again offer fans an extensive slate of WNBA matchups this season, with games on ESPN/ESPN2 and increased exposure on ABC,” said Carol Stiff, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions. “The WNBA continues to be a priority for ESPN, as it has been since its launch. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the league, elevating women’s professional basketball to new heights.”
Schedule Highlights:
- Reigning Champions: The Washington Mystics open the slate against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sat, May 16, at 4 p.m. ET, on ESPN
- Rematch: On June 28, the Connecticut Suns Travel to the Mystics for a rematch of last season’s championship series, at 3 p.m. on, ESPN2
- By the Numbers: The Mystics, Sparks and Phoenix Mercury all appear on the schedule five times during the regular season; The Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun will each have four appearances.
All-Access Presentations:
ESPN’s presentation of the WNBA will continue to provide next level access with coaches mic’d up for every game, in addition to pushing innovative boundaries and continuing to provide enhanced story telling. Specific elements and talent line-ups will be revealed closer to the start of the season.
2020 Regular Season WNBA Television Slate
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Sat, May 16
|4 p.m.
|Los Angles at Washington
|ESPN
|Tue, June 2
|8 p.m.
|Seattle at Washington
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 6
|3 p.m.
|Phoenix at Las Vegas
|ABC
|Sun, June 7
|3 p.m.
|Los Angeles at Minnesota
|ABC
|Tue, June 16
|8 p.m.
|Phoenix at New York
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Las Vegas at Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|Tue, June 23
|8 p.m.
|Seattle at Dallas
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix at Los Angeles
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 27
|4 p.m.
|Chicago at Las Vegas
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 28
|3 p.m.
|Connecticut at Washington
|ESPN2
|Thu, July 2
|8 p.m.
|Connecticut at New York
|ESPN2
|Sun, Aug 16
|Noon
|Minnesota at Connecticut
|ESPN
|Tue, Aug 25
|8 p.m.
|Los Angeles at Chicago
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota at Seattle
|ESPN2
|Sun, Sep 6
|3 p.m.
|Washington at Phoenix
|ABC
|Sun, Sep 13
|3 p.m.
|Phoenix at Seattle
|ABC
|Sun, Sep 20
|3 p.m.
|Connecticut at Washington
|ABC
-30-