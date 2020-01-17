ESPN College Basketball Coverage Complemented by New Digital Show and 4K Telecasts

Beginning this weekend on January 18, ESPN will deliver Saturday Primetime college basketball games live in native 4K resolution. The eight-week slate begins tomorrow, with No. 11 Louisville at No. 3 Duke at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and DIRECTV.

The Saturday Primetime 4K Game of the Week will continue through March 7.

Additionally, Countdown to GameDay Live, sponsored by Travelocity, will serve as the pregame show to the pregame show. Each week, ESPN’s Rece Davis, Jason Fitz and Christine Williamson will join a wide array of ESPN college basketball analysts and reporters throughout the season. The show will premiere on Saturday, February 1 across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.

-30-