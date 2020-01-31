ESPN Commentator Predictions for Super Bowl LIV

Photos via ESPN Images

ESPN commentators offer their predictions for Super Bowl LIV. Of the 41 ESPN picks, 27 selected the Kansas City Chiefs while 14 chose the San Francisco 49ers as the anticipated winner of Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Picking the Chiefs:

Chris Berman, NFL PrimeTime host: 35-32

Matthew Berry, Senior Fantasy analyst: 31-27

Matt Bowen, NFL Matchup analyst: 28-20

Will Cain, host of ESPN Radio’s The Will Cain Show: 34-28

Michael Eaves, SportsCenter anchor: 32-27

Domonique Foxworth, The Undefeated writer and NFL contributor: 33-31

Mike Golic, co-host of ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo: 28-24

Mike Golic Jr., contributor to ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo: 35-31

Dan Graziano, National NFL Insider: 34-28

Mike Greenberg, host of Get Up: 33-26

Matt Hasselbeck, Sunday NFL Countdown analyst: 33-32

Tim Hasselbeck, NFL analyst: 30-23

Keyshawn Johnson, NFL analyst: 38-17

Suzy Kolber, Monday Night Countdown host: 31-27

Dan Le Batard, co-host of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz: 2-0

Chris Mortensen, Senior NFL Insider: 35-34

Randy Moss, Sunday NFL Countdown analyst: 42-38

Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst: 38-37

Sam Ponder,SundayNFL Countdown host: 35-24

Jason Reid, The Undefeated senior NFL writer: 41-27

Louis Riddick, NFL analyst: 38-35

Laura Rutledge, Get Up host: 31-27

Dianna Russini, NFL reporter: 31-27

Marcus Spears, NFL analyst: 38-35

Sage Steele, SportsCenter anchor: 28-24

Hannah Storm: SportsCenter anchor: 38-24

Trey Wingo, NFL Rewind host and co-host of ESPN Radio’s Golic and Wingo: 34-31

Picking the 49ers:

Emmanuel Acho, NFL analyst: 37-32

Stephania Bell, Injury analyst: 31-28

Tedy Bruschi, SundayNFL Countdown analyst and three-time Super Bowl champion: 38-35

Bobby Carpenter, NFL analyst: 31-27

Ryan Clark, NFL analyst and Super Bowl XLIII champion: 38-34

Jason Fitz, host of ESPN Radio’s First Take, Your Take: 35-31

Mina Kimes, senior NFL writer: 34-31

Steve Levy, SportsCenter anchor: 24-17

Rex Ryan, SundayNFL Countdown analyst: 28-27

Adam Schefter, Senior NFL Insider: 31-24

John “Stugotz” Weiner, co-host of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz: 28-27

Damien Woody, NFL analyst and two-time Super Bowl champion: 34-31

Field Yates, NFL Insider: 31-27

Steve Young, Monday Night Countdown analyst and Super Bowl XXIX MVP: 35-31

For more ESPN expert picks, visit ESPN.com.

A look back at Super Bowl XIV picks from 1980 – the first Super Bowl ESPN covered.