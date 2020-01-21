ESPN Events Reveals Television Line-Up for Second Annual St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson
- 16-Team Field Includes Reigning National Champions UCLA Bruins
- 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team Joins Slate with Three Exhibition Games
- ESPN to Deploy All-Star Commentating Roster
ESPN Events’ St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla., for its second year, with more than 40 games available on ESPN’s Networks, February 13-16. Each team in the field of 16 will play four to six games over the course of the four days, with the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) also competing in three exhibition games throughout the weekend.
Games will be available on ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 13, Alabama vs. Liberty (ESPN3). The schedule concludes with UCLA vs. Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
This year’s field of 16 represents eight conferences and includes the reigning national champion the UCLA Bruins, along with more than 10 teams who ranked in the RPI’s top 25 at the end of last season. Participants are:
- Alabama
- Florida State
- Georgia
- James Madison
- Kansas
- Liberty
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Northwestern
- Oklahoma State
- South Carolina
- South Florida
- Texas Tech
- UCLA
- Virginia Tech
- Washington
2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team
As part of this year’s schedule of games, the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) will participate in three exhibition games as part of its “Stand Beside Her” tour. The WNT will face Liberty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m., Oklahoma State on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. followed by Washington at 12:30 p.m. The Sunday matchups will be available on ESPN3 in the ESPN App.
Tickets for the WNT exhibition games will be available day-of, on-site only. Please visit https://www.stpeteclearwatereliteinvite.com/ for more information.
ESPN’s All Star Talent Roster
The most notable voices in softball will kick off the season with the lead commentator team, featuring Beth Mowins, two-time Olympic gold medalist Michele Smith, Texas A&M All American Amanda Scarborough and Holly Rowe back in the booth for eight games. Additional booth team pairings include:
- Tiffany Greene & Alabama All-American and National Champion (2012) Kayla Braud
- Matt Schumacker & Washington All-American, National Champion (2009) and current Team Canada member Danielle Laurie
- Trey Bender & Arizona All-American and three-time National Champion (1993, ’94, ’95) Jenny Dalton-Hill
- Alex Perlman & Tennessee three-time All-American Madison Shipman
The Packaged Deal
Co-founded by ESPN softball analysts Amanda Scarborough and Jen Schroeder—along with former Washington standout Morgan Stuart—The Packaged Deal is the number one softball clinic in the world with an elite staff of coaches that includes former collegiate softball stars, All-Americans, national champions and U.S. National Team members. The Packaged Deal Clinic will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16. Registration for the clinic includes a ticket to watch games taking place on Fields 1-4 for each day of the clinic. More details on the clinics and how to register can be found here.
Ticket Information
All-tournament and daily tickets are sold out for the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. Fans hoping to catch some of the action can purchase a ticket to watch games taking place at fields 1 and 3 only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those tickets can be purchased at the gate of fields 1-4 on the day-of competition.
More information on the 1-4 ticket can be found at https://www.stpeteclearwatereliteinvite.com/
St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Television Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Network
|Field #
|Wed, Feb 12
|6 p.m.
|Team USA vs. Liberty
|N/A
|8
|Thu, Feb 13
|9:30 a.m.
|Alabama vs. Liberty
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN3
|9
|10 a.m.
|Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech
Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud
|ACC Network
|8
|12:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. South Carolina
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|SEC Network
|9
|1 p.m.
|Kansas vs. Missouri
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe
|ESPNU
|8
|3:30 p.m.
|South Florida vs. Oklahoma State
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN3
|9
|4 p.m.
|Washington vs. Alabama
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe
|ESPNU
|8
|Fri, Feb 14
|10 a.m.
|Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina
Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud
|ESPNU
|8
|10:30 a.m.
|South Florida vs. Alabama
Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN3
|3
|11:30 a.m.
|Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota
Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman
|ESPN3
|1
|Noon
|Kansas vs. Georgia
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|SEC Network
|9
|1 p.m.
|Florida State vs. Washington
Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud
|ESPNU
|8
|2:30 p.m.
|Missouri vs. Liberty
Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman
|ESPN3
|1
|3 p.m.
|Georgia vs. Northwestern
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN3
|9
|James Madison vs. Texas Tech
Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN3
|3
|4 p.m.
|Alabama vs. UCLA
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe
|ESPNU
|8
|5:30 p.m.
|Missouri vs. Oklahoma State
Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman
|ESPN3
|1
|6 p.m.
|Florida State vs. Minnesota
Trey Bender Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN3
|3
|Kansas vs. South Carolina
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN3
|9
|7 p.m.
|Liberty vs. Washington
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe
|ESPN3
|8
|Sat, Feb 15
|10 a.m.
|Georgia vs Texas Tech
Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud
|ESPN3
|8
|10:30 a.m.
|Oklahoma State vs. Alabama
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|SEC Network
|9
|Northwestern vs. Kansas
Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman
|ESPN3
|1
|11:30 a.m.
|Liberty vs. UCLA
Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN3
|3
|1 p.m.
|Virginia Tech vs. Missouri
Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud
|ESPN3
|8
|1:30 p.m.
|James Madison vs. Kansas
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN3
|9
|2:30 p.m.
|Northwestern vs. Florida State
Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton Hill
|ESPN3
|3
|4 p.m.
|Georgia vs. UCLA
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe
|ESPNU
|8
|5 p.m.
|Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN3
|9
|5:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech vs. South Florida
Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman
|ESPN3
|1
|6 p.m.
|Missouri vs. James Madison
Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton Hill
|ESPN3
|3
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina vs. Washington
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe
|ESPNU
|8
|Sun, Feb 16
|9 a.m.
|South Florida vs. Georgia
Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman
|ESPN3
|1
|9:30 a.m.
|Minnesota vs. Missouri
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN3
|9
|10 a.m.
|Washington vs. Texas Tech
Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud
|ESPNU
|8
|Team USA vs. Oklahoma State
Trey Bender Jenny Dalton Hill
|ESPN3
|3
|Noon
|Virginia Tech vs. Northwestern
Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman
|ESPN3
|1
|Liberty vs. Florida State
Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN3
|9
|12:30 p.m.
|Washington vs. Team USA
Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton Hill
|ESPN3
|3
|12:30 p.m.
|South Carolina vs. James Madison
Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud
|ESPN3
|8
|3:30 p.m.
|UCLA vs. South Florida
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe
|ESPN3
|8
|7 p.m.
|UCLA vs. Florida State
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe
|ESPN2
|8
-30-