ESPN Events Reveals Television Line-Up for Second Annual St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson

16-Team Field Includes Reigning National Champions UCLA Bruins

2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team Joins Slate with Three Exhibition Games

ESPN to Deploy All-Star Commentating Roster

ESPN Events’ St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson returns to the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Fla., for its second year, with more than 40 games available on ESPN’s Networks, February 13-16. Each team in the field of 16 will play four to six games over the course of the four days, with the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) also competing in three exhibition games throughout the weekend.

Games will be available on ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN App beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 13, Alabama vs. Liberty (ESPN3). The schedule concludes with UCLA vs. Florida State on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

This year’s field of 16 represents eight conferences and includes the reigning national champion the UCLA Bruins, along with more than 10 teams who ranked in the RPI’s top 25 at the end of last season. Participants are:

Alabama

Florida State

Georgia

James Madison

Kansas

Liberty

Minnesota

Missouri

Northwestern

Oklahoma State

South Carolina

South Florida

Texas Tech

UCLA

Virginia Tech

Washington

2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team

As part of this year’s schedule of games, the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) will participate in three exhibition games as part of its “Stand Beside Her” tour. The WNT will face Liberty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m., Oklahoma State on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. followed by Washington at 12:30 p.m. The Sunday matchups will be available on ESPN3 in the ESPN App.

Tickets for the WNT exhibition games will be available day-of, on-site only. Please visit https://www.stpeteclearwatereliteinvite.com/ for more information.

ESPN’s All Star Talent Roster

The most notable voices in softball will kick off the season with the lead commentator team, featuring Beth Mowins, two-time Olympic gold medalist Michele Smith, Texas A&M All American Amanda Scarborough and Holly Rowe back in the booth for eight games. Additional booth team pairings include:

Tiffany Greene & Alabama All-American and National Champion (2012) Kayla Braud

Matt Schumacker & Washington All-American, National Champion (2009) and current Team Canada member Danielle Laurie

Trey Bender & Arizona All-American and three-time National Champion (1993, ’94, ’95) Jenny Dalton-Hill

Alex Perlman & Tennessee three-time All-American Madison Shipman

The Packaged Deal

Co-founded by ESPN softball analysts Amanda Scarborough and Jen Schroeder—along with former Washington standout Morgan Stuart—The Packaged Deal is the number one softball clinic in the world with an elite staff of coaches that includes former collegiate softball stars, All-Americans, national champions and U.S. National Team members. The Packaged Deal Clinic will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16. Registration for the clinic includes a ticket to watch games taking place on Fields 1-4 for each day of the clinic. More details on the clinics and how to register can be found here.

Ticket Information

All-tournament and daily tickets are sold out for the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. Fans hoping to catch some of the action can purchase a ticket to watch games taking place at fields 1 and 3 only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those tickets can be purchased at the gate of fields 1-4 on the day-of competition.

More information on the 1-4 ticket can be found at https://www.stpeteclearwatereliteinvite.com/

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Television Schedule

Date Time Game Network Field # Wed, Feb 12 6 p.m. Team USA vs. Liberty N/A 8 Thu, Feb 13 9:30 a.m. Alabama vs. Liberty Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie ESPN3 9 10 a.m. Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud ACC Network 8 12:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. South Carolina Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie SEC Network 9 1 p.m. Kansas vs. Missouri

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe ESPNU 8 3:30 p.m. South Florida vs. Oklahoma State

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie ESPN3 9 4 p.m. Washington vs. Alabama

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe ESPNU 8 Fri, Feb 14 10 a.m. Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina

Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud ESPNU 8 10:30 a.m. South Florida vs. Alabama

Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN3 3 11:30 a.m. Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota

Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman ESPN3 1 Noon Kansas vs. Georgia

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie SEC Network 9 1 p.m. Florida State vs. Washington

Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud ESPNU 8 2:30 p.m. Missouri vs. Liberty

Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman ESPN3 1 3 p.m. Georgia vs. Northwestern

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie ESPN3 9 James Madison vs. Texas Tech

Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN3 3 4 p.m. Alabama vs. UCLA

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe ESPNU 8 5:30 p.m. Missouri vs. Oklahoma State

Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman ESPN3 1 6 p.m. Florida State vs. Minnesota

Trey Bender Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN3 3 Kansas vs. South Carolina

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie ESPN3 9 7 p.m. Liberty vs. Washington

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe ESPN3 8 Sat, Feb 15 10 a.m. Georgia vs Texas Tech Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud ESPN3 8 10:30 a.m. Oklahoma State vs. Alabama

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie SEC Network 9 Northwestern vs. Kansas

Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman ESPN3 1 11:30 a.m. Liberty vs. UCLA

Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN3 3 1 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Missouri

Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud ESPN3 8 1:30 p.m. James Madison vs. Kansas

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie ESPN3 9 2:30 p.m. Northwestern vs. Florida State

Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton Hill ESPN3 3 4 p.m. Georgia vs. UCLA

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe ESPNU 8 5 p.m. Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie ESPN3 9 5:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. South Florida

Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman ESPN3 1 6 p.m. Missouri vs. James Madison

Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton Hill ESPN3 3 8 p.m. South Carolina vs. Washington

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe ESPNU 8 Sun, Feb 16 9 a.m. South Florida vs. Georgia

Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman ESPN3 1 9:30 a.m. Minnesota vs. Missouri

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie ESPN3 9 10 a.m. Washington vs. Texas Tech

Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud ESPNU 8 Team USA vs. Oklahoma State

Trey Bender Jenny Dalton Hill ESPN3 3 Noon Virginia Tech vs. Northwestern

Alex Perlman, Madison Shipman ESPN3 1 Liberty vs. Florida State

Matt Schumacker, Danielle Lawrie ESPN3 9 12:30 p.m. Washington vs. Team USA

Trey Bender, Jenny Dalton Hill ESPN3 3 12:30 p.m. South Carolina vs. James Madison

Tiffany Greene, Kayla Braud ESPN3 8 3:30 p.m. UCLA vs. South Florida

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe ESPN3 8 7 p.m. UCLA vs. Florida State

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough, Holly Rowe ESPN2 8

-30-