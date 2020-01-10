ESPN+ Expands Lineup of Live Sports Available in Spanish

To share: https://bit.ly/35F2VUD

Para Español

Beginning this month, ESPN+ – the industry-leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service – will expand the number of live sports events that are available to sports fans each month with the option of Spanish-language commentary, adding dozens more events every month.

The growth in Spanish-language commentary will initially be focused on several sports, in particular the industry-best lineup of soccer (including the newly-acquired Spanish Copa del Rey, Serie A, Coppa Italia, FA Cup, MLS and more), Top Rank boxing and Major League Baseball (with the beginning of the new season in 2020). ESPN+ will also now deliver all live UFC coverage in both English and Spanish (including early preliminary and preliminary fights).

Additionally, five days a week beginning Monday, Jan. 13 ESPN+ will feature Fuera de Juego – ESPN’s popular weekday news and analysis roundtable program dedicated to European and international football.

The developing Spanish programming lineup is another step in serving the growing audience of ESPN+ subscribers and the broader company-wide strategy to serve U.S. Hispanic sports fans.

“ESPN+ has a wide array of premium live sports that appeal to the growing US Hispanic audience, including soccer, boxing, UFC and baseball. Giving fans the option for Spanish commentary on more of that programming is another great step in our continued effort to serve fans and enhance their experience,” said Russell Wolff, Executive Vice President & General Manager, ESPN+.

In January, ESPN+ will have more than 50 live sports events available to fans with Spanish commentary, beginning with the following events in the next week:

SERIE A Jan. 11 Cagliari AC Milan Lazio Napoli Inter Milan Atalanta Jan. 12 Udinese Sassuolo Torino Bologna Sampdoria Brescia Hellas Verona Genoa AS Roma Juventus Jan. 13 Parma Lecce COPA DEL REY Jan. 11 Portugalete C.F. Real Betis Jan. 12 U.M Escobedo Sevilla Cp Merida Celta de Vigo COPPA ITALIA Jan. 14 Napoli Perugia Lazio Cremonese Inter Milan Cagliari Jan. 15 Fiorentina Atalanta AC Milan SPAL Juventus Udinese Jan. 16 Parma Roma FA CUP Jan. 14 Tottenham Middlesbrough Jan. 15 Manchester United Wolverhampton BOXING Jan. 11 Undercards – Top Rank on ESPN: Hart vs. Smith STUDIO PROGRAMMING Mon – Fri Fuera de Juego

ESPN+ amplía su lista de eventos deportivos en vivo disponibles en español

A partir de enero, los espectadores disfrutarán de más fútbol, boxeo, UFC y MLB en inglés y español

A partir de este mes, ESPN+, servicio de streaming deportivo, líder en la industria y directo al consumidor, ampliará el número de eventos deportivos en vivo con la opción de comentarios en español, agregando docenas de eventos cada mes para los fans del deporte.

El incremento de comentarios en español se enfocará inicialmente en varios deportes, en particular algunos de los eventos más importantes de fútbol (incluyendo la Copa del Rey de España, de reciente adquisición, la Serie A, la Coppa Italia, y la FA Cup, entre otras), el boxeo de Top Rank, y Major League Baseball (con el comienzo de la nueva temporada en 2020). Ahora, ESPN+ también ofrecerá toda la cobertura de UFC en vivo en inglés y español (incluyendo las primeras peleas preliminares y las peleas preliminares).

Además, comenzando el lunes 13 de enero, ESPN+ presentará Fuera de Juego, el popular programa de mesa redonda de noticias y análisis dedicado al fútbol europeo e internacional, cinco días a la semana.

El desarrollo de la programación en español es otro paso para satisfacer la demanda de una creciente audiencia de suscriptores de ESPN+, y un objetivo estratégico de la compañía, para servir la audiencia hispana aficionada a los deportes.

“ESPN+ cuenta con una amplia programación de deportes premium en vivo que atraen a la creciente audiencia hispana de EE.UU., incluyendo fútbol, boxeo, UFC y béisbol. Brindar la opción de tener comentarios en español en más programas es otro gran paso en nuestro esfuerzo continuo por servir a los fans y mejorar su experiencia”, dijo Russell Wolff, vicepresidente ejecutivo y gerente general de ESPN+.

En enero, ESPN+ tendrá más de 50 eventos deportivos en vivo para los fans con comentarios en español, comenzando la próxima semana con los siguientes eventos: