ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets Added to January 22 Slate; LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Added to January 24

ESPN announced two additional marquee matchups to its national NBA schedule. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Denver Nuggets, starring Nikola Jokić and Michael Porter Jr, visit the Houston Rockets, starring James Harden and Russell Westbrook at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. As a result, ESPN will no longer televise the previously scheduled Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game.

On Friday, Jan. 24 Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers face Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. on ESPN. As a result, ESPN will no longer televise the previously scheduled Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Wed, Jan. 22 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth Wed, Jan. 22 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets Dave Pasch, Mark Jackson Fri, Jan. 24 8 p.m. LA Clippers at Miami Heat Dave Pasch, Chauncey Billups, Ariel Helwani

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-