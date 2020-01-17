ESPN NBA Schedule Update: ESPN Adds Zion Williamson’s Expected Return to its January 22 Slate

ESPN today announced that it has added Zion Williamson’s expected regular-season debut to its national NBA schedule. The rookie was sidelined after undergoing surgery on the meniscus in his right knee on Oct. 21. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans host LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET in the second half of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader. As a result, ESPN will no longer televise the previously scheduled Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets game.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s on-site digital NBA pregame show, will be live from Smoothie King Center beginning at 8:30 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike, and digital commentators Omar Raja and Christine Williamson for a special one-hour edition of the show. Hoop Streams is available to stream on the ESPN App, and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms.

The doubleheader tips off at 7 p.m. in Toronto when Kyle Lowry and the Raptors host Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers.

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-