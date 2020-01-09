ESPN Radio Grows Audience & Time Spent Listening in Fall Ratings Book

ESPN Radio in the fall ratings period (September 12-December 4) saw its audience in the men 25-54 demographic in PPM markets on terrestrial radio increase 8 percent from 2018 during the 6 a.m-6 p.m. ET weekday hours, according to Nielsen. Time spent listening also grew 9 percent for the same time period over last year’s fall book. In December, ESPN Radio also saw a significant audience increase of 13 percent from 2018, driven by time spent listening growth of 16 percent, year over year.

The Will Cain Show enjoyed a double-digit, year-over-year audience increase of 18 percent across all platforms with M25-54 for the fall. The increases included continued triple-digit percentage audience growth on terrestrial radio for the quarter and December from the same time periods in 2018, in part due to recent additions to local lineups including ESPN Radio in Los Angeles. The show also saw a 20 percent audience increase across platforms for December compared to 2018.

The 1-3 p.m. ET window featuring The Stephen A. Smith Show, was up 2 percent on all platforms and 16 percent on terrestrial radio in PPM markets for M25-54 during the fall window over 2018. The show’s audience was also up 22 percent, year over year on terrestrial radio in December.

Golic and Wingo experienced audience increases on terrestrial radio in PPM markets with M25-54 for the fall ratings period and the month of December compared to those same windows in 2018. For the quarter, Golic and Wingo was up 5 percent and in December the show enjoyed a double-digit increase of 13 percent.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz excelled on SiriusXM for both the quarter and month, year over year. For the fall ratings book, the show was up 13 percent on the platform with M25-54 and 6 percent for December. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz also grew its audience on terrestrial radio in PPM markets 10 percent in December from 2018.

