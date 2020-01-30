ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Schedule Update: New York Yankees to Host Boston Red Sox on July 26

ESPN today announced an update to its 2020 Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell telecast schedule. The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge will host the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts on Sunday, July 26, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will follow Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s National Baseball Hall of Fame induction, scheduled for the afternoon of July 26 in Cooperstown.

Sunday Night Baseball is an exclusive, national telecast available on ESPN, the ESPN App, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes+. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown presented by Chevrolet will precede the game at 6 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App.

ESPN will announce more coverage details for the July 26 edition of Sunday Night Baseball and the Hall of Fame inductions of Jeter and Larry Walker as the date approaches.

The updated 2020 Sunday Night Baseball schedule is available at ESPN Press Room.

