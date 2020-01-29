ESPN+ to Showcase 51-Game NHL Schedule in February Featuring All 31 Teams

ESPN NHL Experts Emily Kaplan & Greg Wyshynski Select Their Key Matchups

Chicago Blackhawks & New York Islanders Lead Appearances with Six

NHL action on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, continues in February with a 51-game slate featuring all 31 teams at least once. The action heats up Saturday, February 1, when Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche take on Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET. Then, it’s a Pacific Division showdown between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta at 10 p.m.

The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders lead appearances for the month with six each on ESPN+, all available to subscribers via the ESPN App.

ESPN.com NHL writers Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski’s must-watch games this month include:

Kaplan:

Feb. 4: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes “Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company, visit the desert and see a familiar face: Taylor Hall – also known as, the one that got away.”

Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 10: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals “It’s always fun when coach Barry Trotz faces his former team, the Capitals. The key matchup here is Alex Ovechkin versus the Isles’ stingy defense.”

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

Feb. 20: Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs “Two of the top 10 offenses in the league square off, but this game also brings us a showdown between two of the best centers, period: Auston Matthews versus Sidney Crosby.”

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Wyshynski:

Feb. 3: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs “The Leafs find themselves chasing coach Joel Quenneville’s Panthers in the Atlantic Division and MVP candidate Matthews leads that chase.”

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs

Feb. 13: Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche “A possible Stanley Cup Final preview? The loaded Avalanche are contenders in the West while the Capitals rule the East, powered by Ovechkin’s chase of the all-time NHL goals record.”

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche

Feb. 22: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks “The Bruins are favored to make the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight season. They take on one the West’s biggest surprises, one of the most-talented young teams and the franchise Boston defeated for the [Stanley] Cup in 2011. Vancouver fans still remember Brad Marchand quite well, and he remembers them.”

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks

NHL on ESPN+ Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event Sat, Feb 1 7 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers 10 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sun, Feb 2 2 p.m. Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes Mon, Feb 3 7 p.m. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs 7 p.m. Dallas Stars at New York Rangers Tue, Feb 4 7 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning 9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes Thu, Feb 6 8 p.m. Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues 9 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes Fri, Feb 7 7 p.m. Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets Sat, Feb 8 7 p.m. New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals Sun, Feb 9 6 p.m. Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets Mon, Feb 10 7 p.m. Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders at Washington Capitals Tue, Feb 11 8:30 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars 9 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers Wed, Feb 12 10:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks Thu, Feb 13 9 p.m. Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche 10 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights Fri, Feb 14 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets Sat, Feb 15 10 p.m. Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes 10:30 p.m. New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights Sun, Feb 16 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres 8:30 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets Mon, Feb 17 4 p.m. Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames 9 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Tue, Feb 18 8 p.m. New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators Wed, Feb 19 10 p.m. New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche 10:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks Thu, Feb 20 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs 10 p.m. Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights Fri, Feb 21 8:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars 9 p.m. Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames Sat, Feb 22 7 p.m. Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs 10 p.m. Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks Sun, Feb 23 3 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars 5 p.m. San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders Mon, Feb 24 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets Tue, Feb 25 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning New York Rangers at New York Islanders Thu, Feb 27 8 p.m. Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets Fri, Feb 28 7 p.m. Minnesota Wild at Columbus Blue Jackets 10 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks Sat, Feb 29 6 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers 7 p.m. Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators

*Local market blackout restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games

