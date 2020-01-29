ESPN+ to Showcase 51-Game NHL Schedule in February Featuring All 31 Teams

ESPN NHL Experts Emily Kaplan & Greg Wyshynski Select Their Key Matchups
Chicago Blackhawks & New York Islanders Lead Appearances with Six
NHL action on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service, continues in February with a 51-game slate featuring all 31 teams at least once. The action heats up Saturday, February 1, when Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche take on Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers at 7 p.m. ET. Then, it’s a Pacific Division showdown between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta at 10 p.m.
The Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders lead appearances for the month with six each on ESPN+, all available to subscribers via the ESPN App.
ESPN.com NHL writers Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski’s must-watch games this month include:
Kaplan:
- Feb. 4: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
- “Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company, visit the desert and see a familiar face: Taylor Hall – also known as, the one that got away.”
- Feb. 10: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
- “It’s always fun when coach Barry Trotz faces his former team, the Capitals. The key matchup here is Alex Ovechkin versus the Isles’ stingy defense.”
- Feb. 20: Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs
- “Two of the top 10 offenses in the league square off, but this game also brings us a showdown between two of the best centers, period: Auston Matthews versus Sidney Crosby.”
Wyshynski:
- Feb. 3: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
- “The Leafs find themselves chasing coach Joel Quenneville’s Panthers in the Atlantic Division and MVP candidate Matthews leads that chase.”
- Feb. 13: Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche
- “A possible Stanley Cup Final preview? The loaded Avalanche are contenders in the West while the Capitals rule the East, powered by Ovechkin’s chase of the all-time NHL goals record.”
- Feb. 22: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks
- “The Bruins are favored to make the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight season. They take on one the West’s biggest surprises, one of the most-talented young teams and the franchise Boston defeated for the [Stanley] Cup in 2011. Vancouver fans still remember Brad Marchand quite well, and he remembers them.”
NHL on ESPN+ Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Sat, Feb 1
|7 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
|10 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames
|Sun, Feb 2
|2 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes
|Mon, Feb 3
|7 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7 p.m.
|Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
|Tue, Feb 4
|7 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
|9 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
|Thu, Feb 6
|8 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
|9 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes
|Fri, Feb 7
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers
|Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
|Sat, Feb 8
|7 p.m.
|New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning
|Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
|Sun, Feb 9
|6 p.m.
|Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets
|Mon, Feb 10
|7 p.m.
|Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers
|New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
|Tue, Feb 11
|8:30 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars
|9 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers
|Wed, Feb 12
|10:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks
|Thu, Feb 13
|9 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche
|10 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights
|Fri, Feb 14
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins
|New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets
|Sat, Feb 15
|10 p.m.
|Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes
|10:30 p.m.
|New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights
|Sun, Feb 16
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
|8:30 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets
|Mon, Feb 17
|4 p.m.
|Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames
|9 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche
|Tue, Feb 18
|8 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues
|Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators
|Wed, Feb 19
|10 p.m.
|New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche
|10:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks
|Thu, Feb 20
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs
|10 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights
|Fri, Feb 21
|8:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
|9 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames
|Sat, Feb 22
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs
|10 p.m.
|Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks
|Sun, Feb 23
|3 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars
|5 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks at New York Islanders
|Mon, Feb 24
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets
|Tue, Feb 25
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
|New York Rangers at New York Islanders
|Thu, Feb 27
|8 p.m.
|Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators
|Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets
|Fri, Feb 28
|7 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild at Columbus Blue Jackets
|10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks
|Sat, Feb 29
|6 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
|7 p.m.
|Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators
*Local market blackout restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games
